Stock recommendations for 17 April from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Following a strong relief rally in the previous session, Indian equity benchmarks consolidated on Thursday, April 16, 2026, as investors paused to assess the durability of easing geopolitical tensions. The Nifty 50 closed marginally lower at 24,196.75, down 34.55 points (0.14%), while the Sensex ended about 80 points lower, mirroring the cautious tone.
Stock market recap: Following a strong relief rally in the previous session, Indian equity benchmarks consolidated on Thursday, April 16, 2026, as investors paused to assess the durability of easing geopolitical tensions. The Nifty 50 closed marginally lower at 24,196.75, down 34.55 points (0.14%), while the Sensex ended about 80 points lower, mirroring the cautious tone.
Despite the slight dip in headline indices, broader market sentiment remained resilient, as reflected in a healthy advance-decline ratio of 2:1, with 2,147 stocks advancing and 1,089 declining.
Despite the slight dip in headline indices, broader market sentiment remained resilient, as reflected in a healthy advance-decline ratio of 2:1, with 2,147 stocks advancing and 1,089 declining.
Among sectors, Nifty Metal led gains with a 1.53% rise, followed by IT and Media, which saw buying interest on supportive global cues. Private banks and auto stocks, meanwhile, saw mild profit-booking.
On the macro front, easing Brent crude toward $95 supported domestic sentiment, helping offset concerns over the durability of recent diplomatic breakthroughs. Overall, the session reflected continued rotation into mid- and small-cap stocks as large-cap volatility stabilised.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 17 April:
Buy: Rubicon Research Ltd (current price: ₹870)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong growth in CRAMS/CDMO segment, expanding global client base, focus on complex generics & specialty pharma, regulatory-compliant manufacturing facilities, increasing revenue diversification, capacity expansion initiatives, improving margin profile, and strategic partnerships & long-term contracts
- Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹904.20, volume: ₹111.70 crore
- Technical analysis: Flat base breakout
- Risk factors: High client concentration risk, dependence on regulated markets (US/EU), pricing pressure in generics, regulatory/USFDA compliance risks, currency fluctuation impact, execution risk in capacity expansion, competition from global CDMO players, and working capital intensity
- Buy: ₹860–875
- Target price: ₹1,050 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹814
Buy: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (current price: ₹13,335)
- Why it’s recommended: Market leader in passenger vehicles (dominant share), strong brand recall & wide product portfolio, extensive sales & service network, parent support from Suzuki Motor Corp, strong focus on fuel-efficient & affordable cars, growing presence in SUV & premium segment, EV expansion plans (future growth trigger), and efficient supply chain & scale advantages
- Key metrics: P/E:28.48, 52-week high: ₹17,370.00, volume: ₹702.88 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: High dependence on domestic market, increasing competition (Tata Motors, Mahindra, global OEMs), late entry in EV segment, margin pressure due to input costs, shift in demand towards SUVs impacting mix, stock volatility / recent underperformance, regulatory & emission norm risks, and currency & import dependency risk
- Buy at: ₹13,280–13,450
- Target price: ₹14,800 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹12,600
Nifty 50 performance on 16 April
Indian equities ended marginally lower on April 16, with the Nifty 50 slipping 0.14% to close at 24,196.75 after a volatile intraday session in which the index oscillated between 24,102 and 24,401. The broader market, however, remained resilient, as reflected in a strong advance-decline ratio of 2,147 advances to 1,089 declines, indicating sustained buying interest beyond frontline indices.
On the sectoral front, IT and metal stocks outperformed, rising 0.88% and 1.53%, respectively, supported by global cues and commodity strength. Private banks and auto stocks weighed on the benchmark, declining 0.56% and 0.38%, respectively. FMCG and consumer durables also offered support, underscoring a mild defensive tilt. Market breadth suggested continued participation in mid- and small-cap names despite index consolidation.
Technically, the Nifty continues to show a corrective undertone within a broader weakening structure, following a sharp decline and subsequent modest rebound. The index has attempted recovery but is facing resistance at its 50-day moving average, indicating persistent selling pressure at higher levels. The RSI has rebounded from oversold territory and is now near the mid-50 zone, signalling improving momentum but still lacking strong bullish conviction. The MACD has also registered a positive crossover, with a gradual uptick in the histogram, pointing to strengthening short-term momentum.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market has transitioned to a “Confirmed Uptrend” from a “Rally Attempt”.
On the technical front, the index is approaching a key supply zone, with immediate resistance placed in the 24,400–24,500 range, followed by a more critical hurdle around 24,700, where the 50- and 100-day EMAs converge. On the downside, immediate support is seen near 24,000–23,950, which is likely to act as a near-term cushion. A breach below this band could expose the index to further weakness, with stronger support positioned around 23,500, a level that previously acted as a base during the recent corrective phase.
Nifty Bank's performance
Nifty Bank opened on a negative note at 56,657, reflecting mild selling pressure at the start of the session. The index attempted an intraday recovery, touching a high of 56,834, but failed to sustain higher levels, indicating supply near resistance. As the session progressed, selling pressure intensified, dragging the index to an intraday low of 55,898. It eventually closed at 56,086, down 0.38%, suggesting profit-booking after a brief test of higher levels. The inability to hold above key resistance zones points to cautious sentiment, with participants preferring to lighten positions on rallies rather than build aggressive long exposure.
Technically, the RSI is placed around 54, indicating a recovery from oversold levels and a gradual improvement in momentum, though still lacking strong bullish conviction. It remains below 60, suggesting the trend is not yet firmly established. The MACD has registered a positive crossover, with the histogram turning positive, signalling improving short-term momentum. However, the MACD line remains below the zero line, implying the broader trend is still weak. Overall, the setup reflects an early-stage recovery that requires confirmation through sustained price strength.
Immediate support for Nifty Bank is placed around 54,300–54,200, aligning with recent swing lows and forming a key near-term base. Stronger support is seen near 53,700, close to the 21-DMA. On the upside, resistance is placed at 56,800–57,200, followed by a key hurdle near 57,800–58,200, where multiple moving averages converge. Going forward, the index may see range-bound consolidation with a positive bias, supported by improving global cues and selective buying in financials. A decisive breakout above 57,200 could trigger momentum buying, while a fall below 55,500 may lead to renewed weakness.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.