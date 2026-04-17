Stock recommendations for 17 April from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Following a strong relief rally in the previous session, Indian equity benchmarks consolidated on Thursday, April 16, 2026, as investors paused to assess the durability of easing geopolitical tensions. The Nifty 50 closed marginally lower at 24,196.75, down 34.55 points (0.14%), while the Sensex ended about 80 points lower, mirroring the cautious tone.