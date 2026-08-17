Stock recommendations for 17 August from MarketSmith India

Technically, 24,300–24,250 remains the immediate support area for Nifty 50, and a decisive breach below this band could intensify selling pressure, potentially dragging the index toward 24,000, which broadly coincides with the 50-day moving average (-DMA). On the upside, 24,675–24,770 represents the first key resistance zone, encompassing the recent swing high and the 200-day moving average (DMA). A sustained breakout and close above this band would signal an improvement in the underlying price structure and could pave the way for an extension toward 24,900–25,000. Until a decisive breakout occurs on either side, the index is likely to remain range-bound, with price action around these key technical levels determining the near-term directional bias.