Stock recommendations for 17 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Domestic stock market benchmarks ended flat on Thursday, 16 July 2026, as weak global cues amid escalating US-Iran tensions weighed on investor sentiment.
BSE Sensex closed a tad 1 point higher at 77,186.87, while Nifty 50 slipped 6 points to settle at 24,072.75. Headline indices remained in the green for most of the session but saw second-half profit-booking that dragged them lower.
The mid- and small-cap segments underperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 0.41% and Smallcap 100 falling 0.10%.
Market breadth was skewed slightly toward the bears, with 1,543 stocks advancing against 1,776 stocks declining. On the sectoral front, gains in Nifty Consumer Durables (+1.48%) and Nifty IT (+0.67%) were offset by selling pressure in Nifty Realty (-0.98%) and Financial Services (-0.71%). Heavyweight gains from Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were countered by drag from HDFC Bank and Reliance. On the macroeconomic front, geopolitical risks kept Brent crude elevated near $85 per barrel, while Indian rupee declined 11 paise to close at 96.36 per dollar. Renewed concerns over the Middle East conflict continue to drive global inflation anxieties and reinforce caution around interest rates.