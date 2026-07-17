Stock recommendations for 17 July from MarketSmith India

On the downside, immediate support is placed near 57,400, followed by the crucial 57,300–57,350 zone, where the 200-DMA is positioned. A decisive breach below these levels could drag the index towards 57,000. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around 57,800, followed by 58,000–58,100, that sustained buying will be required to revive bullish momentum. The ongoing Q1 earnings season, institutional flows, and global market cues are likely to influence sentiment. Technically, as long as the index holds above the 200-DMA, the broader trend remains positive, although a convincing close above 58,000 will be essential to confirm the next leg of the uptrend.