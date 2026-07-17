Stock recommendations for 17 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Domestic stock market benchmarks ended flat on Thursday, 16 July 2026, as weak global cues amid escalating US-Iran tensions weighed on investor sentiment.
Stock market recap: Domestic stock market benchmarks ended flat on Thursday, 16 July 2026, as weak global cues amid escalating US-Iran tensions weighed on investor sentiment.
BSE Sensex closed a tad 1 point higher at 77,186.87, while Nifty 50 slipped 6 points to settle at 24,072.75. Headline indices remained in the green for most of the session but saw second-half profit-booking that dragged them lower.
BSE Sensex closed a tad 1 point higher at 77,186.87, while Nifty 50 slipped 6 points to settle at 24,072.75. Headline indices remained in the green for most of the session but saw second-half profit-booking that dragged them lower.
The mid- and small-cap segments underperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 0.41% and Smallcap 100 falling 0.10%.
Market breadth was skewed slightly toward the bears, with 1,543 stocks advancing against 1,776 stocks declining. On the sectoral front, gains in Nifty Consumer Durables (+1.48%) and Nifty IT (+0.67%) were offset by selling pressure in Nifty Realty (-0.98%) and Financial Services (-0.71%). Heavyweight gains from Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were countered by drag from HDFC Bank and Reliance. On the macroeconomic front, geopolitical risks kept Brent crude elevated near $85 per barrel, while Indian rupee declined 11 paise to close at 96.36 per dollar. Renewed concerns over the Middle East conflict continue to drive global inflation anxieties and reinforce caution around interest rates.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Tourism Finance Corp. of India Ltd (current price: ₹84)
- Why it’s recommended: Specialized tourism sector lender, beneficiary of tourism growth, government support for tourism projects, diversified lending portfolio, improving asset quality trends, healthy capital adequacy, strong niche financing expertise, rising hospitality investments, potential infrastructure financing growth, improving profitability outlook, experienced management team, stable interest income potential, focus on prudent risk management, beneficiary of travel sector recovery, and attractive valuation potential.
- Key metrics: P/E: 31.42, 52-week high: ₹86.00, volume: ₹53.79 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup base breakout
- Risk factors: High exposure to the tourism sector, economic slowdown impacts demand, asset quality deterioration risk, project execution delays, interest rate sensitivity, regulatory changes for NBFCs, funding cost pressure, limited business diversification, concentrated borrower exposure, credit default risk, slower tourism sector recovery, competition from larger NBFCs, liquidity management challenges, earnings volatility risk, and limited scale compared to peers.
- Buy: ₹83–84
- Target price: ₹95 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹79
Buy: Paisalo Digital Ltd (current price: ₹74)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in MSME lending, focus on rural credit expansion, wide distribution network, partnership-led business model, growing retail loan portfolio, strong financial inclusion focus, beneficiary of rising credit demand, scalable digital lending platform, improving loan disbursement growth, diversified borrower base, healthy long-term growth potential, experienced management team, expanding co-lending partnerships, asset-light growth strategy, and government support for MSME financing.
- Key metrics: P/E: 27.55, 52-week high: ₹76.39, volume: ₹415.29 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: High exposure to unsecured lending, asset quality deterioration risk, elevated credit costs, dependence on co-lending partners, regulatory changes for NBFCs, funding cost pressure, economic slowdown impacts collections, competition from banks and fintechs, collection efficiency challenges, margin compression risk, dependence on rural economy, liquidity and refinancing risk, earnings volatility, technology and cybersecurity risks, and execution risk in rapid expansion.
- Buy at: ₹73–74
- Target price: ₹82 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹71
Nifty 50: How the Benchmark Index Performed
Indian equity markets ended on a subdued note, with Nifty 50 slipping 5.75 points (-0.02%) to close at 24,072.75, after trading in a range of 24,050.00–24,186.50. The benchmark witnessed a volatile session, briefly moving higher in the first half before profit-booking in the afternoon erased gains, resulting in a largely flat finish. Market breadth remained weak, with the overall advance-decline ratio favoring declines as 1,543 stocks advanced, 1,776 declined, and 112 remained unchanged, indicating broader market softness despite the benchmark's marginal loss. Sectoral performance was mixed, with Consumer Durables (+1.48%), Media (+1.18%), IT (+0.67%), Auto (+0.46%), and FMCG (+0.25%) providing support, while Realty (-0.98%), Financial Services (-0.71%), PSU Bank (-0.46%), Metal (-0.33%), and Private Bank (-0.31%) weighed on sentiment.
The Nifty 50 ended largely flat and formed an inside bar candlestick on the daily chart, reflecting indecision between buyers and sellers after a volatile session. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.3, remaining above the neutral 50 mark but easing from recent highs, indicating that bullish momentum has moderated while still favouring the positive side. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory and above the signal line. The narrowing histogram suggests that upside momentum is gradually weakening.
The index is currently trading near a crucial support zone of 23,800, which will be closely monitored in the coming sessions. A decisive break down below this level could intensify selling pressure and open the door for a decline toward 23,600–23,500. On the upside, 24,300 remains the immediate and critical resistance level. A sustained move above this hurdle would be required to improve near-term sentiment and signal a recovery in market momentum. Until either of these levels is decisively breached, the index is likely to remain range-bound with a cautious bias, as investors await fresh triggers for the next directional move.
How Nifty Bank performed
Nifty Bank opened on a positive note at 57,831.10 but failed to sustain near the day's high as profit booking emerged at higher levels. The index touched an intraday high of 57,931.30, slipped to a low of 57,420.15, and eventually settled at 57,582.25, down 175.60 points (-0.30%). Despite the decline, the index managed to hold above the 100-DMA and 200-DMA, indicating that the broader intermediate trend remains constructive. However, it slipped below the 10-DMA and 21-DMA, reflecting short-term weakness. The recent price action suggests a consolidation phase with a narrow trading range, indicating indecision as participants await a decisive directional trigger.
The RSI has eased to around 53.44 after retreating from higher levels, indicating that momentum has moderated but remains in the bullish territory above 50. Meanwhile, the MACD remains above the zero line but continues to witness a negative crossover, suggesting weakening short-term momentum despite the broader uptrend remaining intact. The declining histogram further reflects fading buying pressure. Unless momentum indicators begin to turn higher again, the index may continue witnessing range-bound movement with intermittent bouts of profit-booking before the next meaningful directional move.
On the downside, immediate support is placed near 57,400, followed by the crucial 57,300–57,350 zone, where the 200-DMA is positioned. A decisive breach below these levels could drag the index towards 57,000. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around 57,800, followed by 58,000–58,100, that sustained buying will be required to revive bullish momentum. The ongoing Q1 earnings season, institutional flows, and global market cues are likely to influence sentiment. Technically, as long as the index holds above the 200-DMA, the broader trend remains positive, although a convincing close above 58,000 will be essential to confirm the next leg of the uptrend.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.