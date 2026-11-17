Nifty Bank opened on a positive note on Monday, gapping up from Friday's close of 61,034.10, and buyers stayed in control as the session's low was recorded just after the open. The index opened at 61,225.65, touched a high of 61,712.80, a low of 61,213.20, and closed at 61,575.90, up 541.80 points, or 0.89%. The open-near-low, close-near-high candle signals sustained intraday demand and a bullish resumption after Friday's one-day pause. Among heavyweights, HDFC Bank (+1.55%), Kotak Bank (+1.16%), and SBI (+0.97%) led the gains, while Bank of Baroda (-1.33%), Indusind Bank (+0.02%), and ICICI Bank(+0.09%) lagged. Broader participation was healthy, with mid-sized lenders such as YES Bank (+3.44%) and IDFC FIRST (+2.21%) outperforming. Notably, the high stopped just 52 points short of the record 61,765.