Stock market recap: Indian equities rebounded on Monday, though the gains were concentrated in heavyweights while the broader market came under pressure.
Stock market recap: Indian equities rebounded on Monday, though the gains were concentrated in heavyweights while the broader market came under pressure.
Nifty 50 rose 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to close at 25,291.10, while Sensex gained 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to 82,104.79, with Nifty recouping nearly all of Friday's decline. Sustained foreign inflows, totalling more than ₹84,000 crore so far in November, a firmer rupee, and Brent crude prices remaining below $95 per barrel supported market sentiment.
Nifty 50 rose 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to close at 25,291.10, while Sensex gained 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to 82,104.79, with Nifty recouping nearly all of Friday's decline. Sustained foreign inflows, totalling more than ₹84,000 crore so far in November, a firmer rupee, and Brent crude prices remaining below $95 per barrel supported market sentiment.
However, October wholesale inflation rose to 12.3% from 11.4%, keeping rate-hike worries alive. FMCG led gains, rising more than 1% on defensive buying, while banking stocks also advanced.
Realty, pharma, metal, and auto stocks declined between 1.5% and 1.9%. Max Healthcare, Tata Consumer, ITC, Apollo Hospitals, and Bharti Airtel was the top Nifty gainer, while Tata Motors PV slumped 8.7% after reporting a quarterly loss, followed by Tata Steel, Maruti, Hindalco, and Coal India. The midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.7% and 1.1%, respectively.
Market breadth was weak, with only 1,175 stocks advancing and 2,515 stocks declining. Nvidia's earnings this week remain a key event ahead.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Automotive Axles Limited (current price: ₹1,829)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong M&HCV demand supported by infrastructure spending and freight growth, along with its long-standing partnership with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, provides stable order inflow and technology support.
- Key metrics: P/E: 13.25, 52-week high: ₹2,115.00, volume: ₹11.77 crore
- Technical analysis: High dependence on the cyclical commercial vehicle industry may cause earnings volatility during economic slowdowns, while significant revenue contribution from a few large OEMs creates customer concentration risk.
- Buy: ₹1,811–1,838
- Target price: ₹2,090 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,695
Buy: Kanohar Electricals Limited (current price: ₹1,074)
- Why it’s recommended: Rising demand for electrical distribution and power-quality solutions, driven by industrialization and infrastructure development, along with the adoption of energy-efficient electrical equipment, provides expansion opportunities across commercial and industrial sectors.
- Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹1,207.70, volume: ₹217.47 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Fluctuations in copper and other electrical component prices may pressure margins, while intense competition from organized and unorganized manufacturers could affect market share and pricing power.
- Buy at: ₹1,063–1,079
- Target price: ₹1,250 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,020
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equity markets ended Monday's session on a positive note, with Nifty 50 gaining 146.80 points (0.58%) to close at 25,291.10, despite weak broader market participation. The benchmark opened at 25,206.15, touched an intraday high of 25,337.60 and a low of 25,172.10, before recovering toward the close.
Sectoral performance remained mixed, with Nifty FMCG (+1.87%), Private Bank (+0.88%), Financial Services 25/50 (+0.51%), and PSU Bank (+0.50%) leading the gains. Conversely, Pharma (-1.53%), Metal (-1.50%), Realty (-1.34%), and Auto (-1.29%) witnessed selling pressure.
Market breadth remained decisively negative, with 1,175 stocks advancing, 2,515 stocks declining, and 84 remaining unchanged, yielding an advance-decline ratio of approximately 0.47, indicating widespread weakness beneath the benchmark's gains.
Nifty 50 maintained its bullish momentum, closing 146.80 points higher (+0.58%) at 25,291.10, following a strong recovery in recent sessions. Price action suggests continued buying interest, with the index consolidating near recent highs after a sharp rally. Importantly, the index has decisively broken above its prolonged descending trendline and continues to trade above key moving averages, reinforcing the broader bullish trend. The recent consolidation above the breached trendline suggests a potential continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 76.59, indicating strong positive momentum, although its position in overbought territory warrants caution against near-term profit booking or consolidation.
Meanwhile, the MACD remains firmly bullish, with the MACD line (617.72) positioned above the signal line (432.24) and a positive histogram reading of 185.48, confirming sustained upward momentum.
Following a sharp rally of over 13%, Nifty 50 appears to be taking a breather, with the index encountering selling pressure near 25,400. A decisive breakout above this level could pave the way for a further upside move toward 25,800–26,000, which is expected to act as significant resistance where profit-booking may emerge. On the downside, 25,000 is likely to serve as immediate support and will be crucial in determining the sustainability of the ongoing recovery.
How did Nifty Bank Perform?
Nifty Bank opened on a positive note on Monday, gapping up from Friday's close of 61,034.10, and buyers stayed in control as the session's low was recorded just after the open. The index opened at 61,225.65, touched a high of 61,712.80, a low of 61,213.20, and closed at 61,575.90, up 541.80 points, or 0.89%. The open-near-low, close-near-high candle signals sustained intraday demand and a bullish resumption after Friday's one-day pause. Among heavyweights, HDFC Bank (+1.55%), Kotak Bank (+1.16%), and SBI (+0.97%) led the gains, while Bank of Baroda (-1.33%), Indusind Bank (+0.02%), and ICICI Bank(+0.09%) lagged. Broader participation was healthy, with mid-sized lenders such as YES Bank (+3.44%) and IDFC FIRST (+2.21%) outperforming. Notably, the high stopped just 52 points short of the record 61,765.
Momentum indicators remain firmly bullish. The 14-day RSI stands at 77.32, well above its 63.89 average and inside the overbought zone, confirming strong buying pressure. The MACD line at 1,536.47 trades far above its signal line at 873.44, with a widening positive histogram of 663.04, indicating accelerating trend strength. However, RSI sits slightly below its earlier November peak despite a higher price high, a mild negative divergence worth watching. Meanwhile, the 21-day SMA has crossed above the 50- and 200-day SMAs, and the index trades about 8% above all four averages.
Immediate support lies at 61,200, today's low, followed by 60,700–60,780 defended on Friday; a stronger cushion sits at 59,000–58,800. On the upside, the record high of 61,765 is the immediate hurdle, and a decisive close above it could open the way towards 62,000 and 62,500. The trend remains bullish, backed by rising averages, last week’s 3.71% weekly gain and net foreign portfolio inflows of ₹84,290 crore in November so far. However, overbought RSI, Wednesday's Fed minutes amid rate-hike worries, and firm domestic inflation could trigger brief consolidation after last week's sharp rally. A buy-on-dips approach looks prudent while 60,700 holds.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.