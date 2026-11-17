Nifty 50 rose 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to close at 25,291.10, while Sensex gained 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to 82,104.79, with Nifty recouping nearly all of Friday's decline. Sustained foreign inflows, totalling more than ₹84,000 crore so far in November, a firmer rupee, and Brent crude prices remaining below $95 per barrel supported market sentiment.