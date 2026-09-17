Stock recommendations for 17 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: On Wednesday, Indian equities rebounded, recovering part of the previous session's sharp losses as value buying emerged at lower levels ahead of tonight's US Federal Reserve policy decision.
Stock market recap: On Wednesday, Indian equities rebounded, recovering part of the previous session's sharp losses as value buying emerged at lower levels ahead of tonight's US Federal Reserve policy decision.
Nifty 50 gained 99 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,217.60, while Sensex rose 332.63 points, or 0.45%, to settle at 74,336.45. Banking and financial stocks led the recovery, with Nifty Bank up 0.78%, buoyed by optimism over additional revenue from UPI merchant charges.
Nifty 50 gained 99 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,217.60, while Sensex rose 332.63 points, or 0.45%, to settle at 74,336.45. Banking and financial stocks led the recovery, with Nifty Bank up 0.78%, buoyed by optimism over additional revenue from UPI merchant charges.
SBI and Axis Bank were among the top gainers, along with ITC. IT stocks bucked the trend, with Nifty IT declining nearly 2% as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro slipped, giving back part of the previous day's rally. FMCG, oil & gas, auto, and metals also ended higher.
Crude oil prices stayed elevated near $108 per barrel on Saudi supply disruption concerns. Investors turned cautious near the close, awaiting the Fed's rate decision for cues on global liquidity. Market breadth remained weak despite the index gains, with 1,688 stocks advancing, 1,855 stocks declining, and 119 remaining unchanged, reflecting a selective, stock-specific rally.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: SEDEMAC Mechatronics Limited (current price: ₹3,130)
- Why it’s recommended: Niche Technology Leadership: The company is a pioneer and market leader in developing proprietary, in-house sensorless commutation (SLC) based Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) ECUs for two- and three-wheelers. Capacity and Product Expansion: Aggressive scaling through new manufacturing plants to hit a 3x capacity expansion, alongside a strategic pivot toward manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) motor controllers.
- Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹3,368.90, volume: ₹84.95 crore
- Technical analysis: 200-EMA bounce
- Risk factors: Severe Customer Concentration: Revenue generation is highly vulnerable, as a single anchor client (TVS Motor Company) historically accounts for 75% to 83% of total revenue. EV Transition Threat to ICE Base: A faster-than-expected industry shift to electric vehicles could rapidly diminish the demand for its core Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powertrain controllers.
- Buy: ₹3,099-3,146
- Target price: ₹3,900 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹2,870
Buy: GPT Healthcare Limited (current price: ₹163)
- Why it’s recommended: Asset-Light Regional Scaling: Efficiently expanding its footprint across the under-penetrated Eastern India healthcare market using an asset-light strategy to scale past 1,000 beds in the near term. Improving Case Mix & ARPOB: Active shift toward highly lucrative specialty medical treatments (like robotic and cardiothoracic surgeries), which is consistently driving up its Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB).
- Key metrics: P/E: 27.68, 52-week high: ₹175.00, volume: ₹2.19 crore
- Technical analysis: 200-EMA bounce
- Risk factors: Geographic Concentration Risk: The business remains heavily exposed to localized market dynamics, as most of its hospitals and operational revenues originate from West Bengal. Talent Dependency & Wage Pressures: High operational reliance on engaging and retaining top independent consultant doctors and skilled nurses, leaving margins exposed to competitive poaching or rising specialist fees.
- Buy at: ₹161–164
- Target price: ₹177 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹156
Nifty 50 recap
On Wednesday, Indian equities ended higher, recovering from the previous session’s sharp decline, although weak market breadth indicated gains remained concentrated in larger stocks. Nifty 50 closed at 23,217.60, up 99 points or 0.43%, after trading between 23,116.10 and 23,284.75, while Sensex finished modestly higher around 74,250.
On the sectoral front, FMCG (+1.63%) and PSU Banks (+1.44%) led gains, supported by private banks and realty, while IT (-1.58%) was the clear laggard. TCS and Infosys remained under pressure.
On the other hand, ITC, Axis Bank, BEL, and SBI were among prominent gainers. Broader participation was less encouraging with 1,688 stocks advancing, 1,855 stocks declining, and 119 remaining unchanged, translating into an advance-decline ratio of about 0.91. This signal mildly negative breadth despite benchmark gains. Sentiment remained constrained by elevated crude prices, continued FII selling, and caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve decision.
Nifty 50’s daily chart continues to reflect a bearish underlying trend despite today’s modest rebound, with the index closing at 23,217.60, up 0.43%. Price action remains weak as the index trades below its key short- and medium-term moving averages. At the same time, the recent breakdown from the rising trendline confirms deterioration in the earlier recovery structure.
The sequence of lower highs and lower lows from the August peak also indicates that sellers continue to dominate the broader trend. Momentum readings remain cautious: the RSI is at 27.31, placing the index in oversold territory and suggesting scope for a short-term technical bounce, although a sustained recovery would require RSI to move back above its declining signal line and subsequently regain 40–50. Meanwhile, the MACD remains firmly negative, with the MACD line below the signal line and the histogram in negative territory,
The index closed decisively below the key 23,200 zone, reflecting continued weakness in the near-term price structure. A sustained and decisive break below 23,100–23,000 could intensify bearish momentum and extend the ongoing corrective move toward 22,700. Conversely, any near-term recovery is likely to face initial resistance in 23,500-23,600.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Bank Nifty ended higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in broader financials even as the IT sector dragged onto the overall market. The index rose 434.75 points, or 0.78%, to close at 56,229.50, outperforming the Nifty 50's 0.43% gain. PSU and mid-sized private lenders led the rally, with Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank gaining 1.5–2%, supported by optimism over additional revenue from UPI merchant charges.
Kotak Mahindra Bank also advanced more than 1%. HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank were the laggards among heavyweights, closing largely flat to marginally lower, capping some of the index's upside. Sentiment across financials remained constructive despite elevated crude oil prices near $108 per barrel and continued Saudi supply disruption concerns, as investors positioned ahead of tonight's U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision
Nifty Bank is staging a recovery after recent selling pressure, but the broader technical structure remains cautious. Price action continues to trade below the cluster of key moving averages, reflecting a loss of momentum from the earlier consolidation phase. Meanwhile, the recent decline has also weakened the short-term trend structure. The rebound seen in the latest session is constructive, but it has not yet altered the prevailing pattern of lower highs that has developed since the recent peak.
The RSI stands at 40.69, recovering from lower levels but remaining below its signal line at 44.45, which suggests momentum is improving only gradually and has yet to turn decisively positive. The MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line below the signal line and a negative histogram, indicating bearish momentum remains despite the day’s rebound.
Immediate support for the index is placed around 55,700. A sustained break below this level could intensify selling pressure and drag the index toward 55,350, followed by 55,000. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around 57,000, while 57,400 remains the next key hurdle.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.