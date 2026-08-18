Stock recommendations for 18 August from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 fell 78.35 points, or 0.32%, to close at 24,287.65, while Sensex declined 281.09 points, or 0.36%, to settle at 77,728.16. IT emerged as the biggest drag, with Infosys, HCL Technologies, TCS, and Tech Mahindra all falling more than 1% as the sector's weekly weakness persisted. PSU Banks, FMCG, and Financial Services stocks also came under selling pressure.