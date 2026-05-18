Stock recommendations for 18 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks ended the week on a subdued note on Friday, 15 May, as early gains were erased by late-session selling pressure. The Nifty 50 closed 0.19% lower at 23,643.50 after failing to sustain its intraday high of 23,839.30.
Broader market breadth was weak, with 1,219 stocks advancing against 2,028 declining, signalling widespread profit-booking beyond the benchmark indices.
On the sectoral front, Nifty IT and Media were the only outperformers, rising 1.30% and 1.98%, respectively. Nifty Metal and PSU Bank indices were among the worst hit, each declining nearly 2%.