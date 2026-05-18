Stock recommendations for 18 May from MarketSmith India

The daily RSI stands near 41.60, indicating weakening momentum and suggesting the index is edging closer to bearish territory without yet entering oversold conditions. It remains below its signal average, highlighting fading buying strength. The MACD continues to trade below the zero line, with the MACD line below the signal line, confirming a negative crossover and persistent bearish momentum. Declining histogram bars further indicate a loss of upside traction. Overall, the RSI and MACD setup suggests that rallies are likely to face selling pressure unless strong directional buying emerges.