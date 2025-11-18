Stock recommendations for 18 November from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 5 min read 18 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 18 November. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
The Indian equity market maintained its strong momentum on Monday, extending gains for the sixth consecutive session, driven by healthy, broad-based buying. Nifty 50 closed 103 points or 0.40% higher at 26,013.45, reclaiming the psychologically important 26,000 mark. Similarly, the Sensex advanced 388 points or 0.46% to close at 84,950.95.
