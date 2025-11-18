Stock recommendations for 18 November from MarketSmith India

The index ended on a positive note, closing above the 26,000 psychological mark after testing its 21-DMA and 25,700, before rebounding sharply—signaling renewed buying interest at lower levels. A sustained move above 26,100 could pave the way for an advance toward 26,200–26,300 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 25,700, while a stronger base around 25,300 continues to underpin the broader uptrend and maintain overall market stability.