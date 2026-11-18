Stock market recap: Indian equities extended gains for a second straight session on Tuesday, with Nifty 50 posting its highest close in over nine months, though profit-taking at higher levels trimmed much of the early rally.
Stock market recap: Indian equities extended gains for a second straight session on Tuesday, with Nifty 50 posting its highest close in over nine months, though profit-taking at higher levels trimmed much of the early rally.
Nifty rose 96.30 points, or 0.38%, to close at 25,387.40, after briefly crossing 25,500 during the session. At the same time, Sensex gained 427.40 points, or 0.52%, to 82,532.19.
Nifty rose 96.30 points, or 0.38%, to close at 25,387.40, after briefly crossing 25,500 during the session. At the same time, Sensex gained 427.40 points, or 0.52%, to 82,532.19.
Easing crude oil prices, with Brent slipping toward $92 per barrel, and continued foreign buying for the 11th consecutive session supported market sentiment. Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened by 46 paise to 93.47 against the U.S. dollar. Banking stocks led the advance, with Bank Nifty hitting a record high, while Realty and PSU Banks gained nearly 2% each.
Auto, metal, and oil & gas stocks also advanced, while IT and FMCG lagged. M&M, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints and IndiGo were the top gainers. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Coal India, Power Grid, HDFC Life, and Infosys led the decline. Market breadth was evenly balanced, with 1,817 stocks advancing and 1,813 stocks declining. Nvidia's quarterly results, due overnight, and the RBI's December 4th policy remain key events ahead.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Glass Wall Systems (India) Limited (current price: ₹272)
- Why it’s recommended: A strong order book, leadership in façade exports, and backward integration through the upcoming glass processing facility provide revenue visibility, margin improvement, and better supply-chain control.
- Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹317.90, volume: ₹145.81 crore
- Technical analysis: Tight Range breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on large real estate and commercial construction projects exposes the company to execution and demand-cycle risks, while volatility in glass and aluminium prices may affect profitability.
- Buy: ₹269–273
- Target price: ₹340 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹252
Buy: UFLEX Limited (current price: ₹630)
- Why it’s recommended: An integrated packaging business spanning films, packaging, recycling, and aseptic solutions provides scale and cost advantages, while capacity expansion in aseptic packaging and recycled plastics positions the company to benefit from sustainability-led demand growth.
- Key metrics: P/E: 5.20, 52-week high: ₹723.50, volume: ₹11.02 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Packaging film margins remain vulnerable to industry overcapacity and competitive pricing pressure, while crude-linked raw material prices and global currency fluctuations may increase earnings volatility.
- Buy at: ₹624–633
- Target price: ₹720 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹590
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equity markets ended Tuesday's session on a positive note, with Nifty 50 closing at 25,387.40, up 96.30 points (+0.38%), supported by buying interest in Banking, Realty, and Automobile stocks. The benchmark opened at 25,277.30, touched an intraday high of 25,501.35. It witnessed profit-booking at higher levels, indicating resistance near 25,500.
On the sectoral front, PSU Banks (+1.95%) and Realty (+1.94%) led the gains, followed by Private Banks (+0.89%), Auto (+0.72%), and Metals (+0.58%). On the other hand, IT (-0.90%), Consumer Durables (-0.24%), and FMCG (-0.20%) ended lower, limiting the broader market's upside. Overall market breadth remained almost evenly balanced, with 1,817 stocks advancing, 1,813 stocks declining, and 118 remaining unchanged, yielding an advance-decline ratio of approximately 1:1.
Nifty 50 maintained its bullish momentum, with price action reflecting sustained buying interest following the recent sharp recovery. The index continues to trade above its key moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing upward trend. The recent breakout above the descending trendline signals a potential trend reversal, while the formation of higher-highs and higher-lows further strengthens the bullish structure.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 77.48, indicating strong upward momentum. However, its position in overbought territory suggests possible near-term consolidation or profit-booking. Meanwhile, the MACD remains firmly positive, with the MACD line above its signal line and the histogram staying in positive territory, confirming bullish momentum.
The index attempted to break above 25,400–25,500 but failed to sustain its momentum, eventually closing below 25,400. A decisive breakout and sustained move above this zone could pave the way for further upward movement 25,800–26,000, where selling pressure and profit-booking may emerge. On the downside, 25,000 remains a crucial immediate support level, and the index's ability to hold above this mark will be key to sustaining the ongoing recovery and maintaining the broader bullish outlook.
How did Nifty Bank Performed
Nifty Bank opened on a slightly negative note at 61,559.95, below the previous close of 61,575.90. Buyers stepped in quickly after it tested an intraday low of 61,488.00. The index then climbed steadily to a fresh record high of 62,442.20 and closed at 62,273.25 (+1.13%), its highest close ever. A long bullish candle closing near the high signals strong demand. Public sector and mid-sized lenders led the move, with PNB (+3.74%), IDFCFIRSTB (+2.82%), and AUBANK (+2.24%) the top gainers. Among heavyweights, AXISBANK (+1.98%) and SBIN (+1.66%) outperformed, while HDFCBANK (-0.19%) and YESBANK (-0.94%) were the only losers, and KOTAKBANK (+0.62%) lagged. The 21-SMA has now crossed above the 50-, 100-, and 200-SMA, a fresh bullish crossover.
The RSI stands at 79.25, well above its signal line at 66.73 and deep in overbought territory. That reflects powerful momentum but leaves little room for further gains without some consolidation. The MACD at 1,678.45 stays firmly above its signal line at 1,034.44, and the positive histogram of 644.01 confirms the bullish crossover from early November. However, the histogram bars have started to flatten, a hint that momentum may be slowing. Neither indicator shows bearish divergence yet. With the index nearly 9% above its 21-SMA, this stretch suggests a pause or sideways phase may come before the next leg higher.
Immediate support lies at 61,500–61,575, which covers the day's low and Monday's record close. Below that, 60,000 then the 58,000 breakout zone come next, and a deeper fall could test the 21-SMA near 57,200. On the upside, today's record high of 62,442 is the first hurdle, and 63,000 is the next psychological target beyond it. The rally is backed by record foreign portfolio inflows of about USD 9.5 billion in November, easing crude oil prices, and steady credit growth. Given the overbought RSI, short-term profit booking cannot be ruled out. Traders may prefer buying on dips toward support rather than chasing gains, with a stop below 60,000.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.