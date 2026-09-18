Stock recommendations for 18 September from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 closed at 23,270.60, up 0.23%, showing a modest rebound after the recent sharp decline. However, the broader price structure remains weak, with the index trading below its key short- and medium-term moving averages and having broken beneath the rising trendline that had guided the recovery from the April lows. The latest positive candle indicates some buying interest after the recent sell-off, but the price action has yet to establish a convincing reversal structure. RSI stands near 30, recovering marginally after slipping into oversold territory; this suggests downside momentum may be stretched in the near term, although RSI remains below its signal average and 50 continues to reflect weak underlying momentum. MACD also remains bearish, with the MACD line below the signal line and both positioned below the zero line. At the same time, the negative histogram confirms that downward momentum remains dominant.