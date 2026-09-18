Stock recommendations for 18 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended largely flat on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight rate hike, even as broader market participation stayed strong.
Stock market recap: Indian equities ended largely flat on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight rate hike, even as broader market participation stayed strong.
Nifty 50 edged up 53 points, or 0.23%, to close at 23,270.60, while Sensex slipped 21.86 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 74,314.59. The Fed raised interest rates by 25bps, its first hike since 2023, and signaled the possibility of another increase later this year, keeping U.S. bond yields elevated near 5% and weighing on rate-sensitive sectors.
Nifty 50 edged up 53 points, or 0.23%, to close at 23,270.60, while Sensex slipped 21.86 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 74,314.59. The Fed raised interest rates by 25bps, its first hike since 2023, and signaled the possibility of another increase later this year, keeping U.S. bond yields elevated near 5% and weighing on rate-sensitive sectors.
Capital goods, healthcare, metals, and auto stocks led the gains. At the same time, banking and oil & gas names lagged, with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI among the notable decliners. Insurance and select consumption names also stood out on the upside.
Elevated crude oil prices and a crowded primary market added to the cautious undertone. Despite the muted headline move, market breadth was healthy, with 2,262 stocks advancing, 1,279 stocks declining, and 110 remaining unchanged, indicating broad-based buying interest beneath the surface even as investors stayed watchful of global rate cues.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Talbros Automotive Components Limited (current price: ₹435)
- Why is it recommended: Electric Vehicle (EV) Expansion: Securing strategic orders for localized EV platforms and projecting EV components to scale up to ~5% of total revenue within the next two years. High-Growth Joint Ventures: Rapidly outperforming the standalone business, driven by strong market demand in the Marelli Chassis and Marugo Rubber joint ventures.
- Key metrics: P/E: 23.10, 52-week high: ₹451.60, volume: ₹15.69 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Automotive Cyclicality Exposure: Business performance is fundamentally tied to macroeconomic swings and cyclical production trends in the global and domestic passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments. Commodity Cost & Currency Volatility: Margins face persistent pressure from inflation in raw metal prices and operational exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations.
- Buy: ₹431–437
- Target price: ₹500 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹408
Buy: GOCL Corporation Limited (current price: ₹456)
- Why it’s recommended: Asset & Land Monetization: Massive financial inflows driven by high-value land monetization agreements, bringing in significant cash reserves for debt reduction or future reinvestment. Mining & Infrastructure Demand: Steady structural tailwinds from aggressive core government capex pushing industrial blasting, infrastructure development, and mining initiatives.
- Key metrics: P/E: 6.33, 52-week high: ₹459.90, volume: ₹50.77 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Core Revenue Volatility: Severe contraction in top-line manufacturing sales from core explosives segments, exposing high reliance on non-operating or one-time income to sustain net profits. Strict Regulatory Controls: Vulnerability to sudden policy changes, strict environmental mandates, or industrial plant closure risks associated with handling hazardous energetics and explosives.
- Buy at: ₹451–458
- Target price: ₹530 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹432
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equities ended modestly higher on 17 September, with Nifty 50 gaining 53 points, or 0.23%, to 23,270.60, after trading between 23,193.65 and 23,363.55. Meanwhile, Sensex closed at 74,451.12, up 114.67 points (0.15%). The session showed stronger participation beyond the benchmarks, with 2,262 stocks advancing, 1,279 declining, and 110 remaining unchanged, translating into a healthy advance-decline ratio of about 1.77:1. On the sectoral front, healthcare and realty led the gains. Nifty Pharma (+ 1.66%, Healthcare (+1.56%), Realty (+1.45%), Auto (+0.99%), and Metal (+0.94%) led the gains. Private Bank (-0.42%), PSU Bank (-0.16%), and Oil & Gas (-0.14%) lagged. Sentiment remained measured after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by 25bps, while elevated crude prices also remained an external headwind.
Nifty 50 closed at 23,270.60, up 0.23%, showing a modest rebound after the recent sharp decline. However, the broader price structure remains weak, with the index trading below its key short- and medium-term moving averages and having broken beneath the rising trendline that had guided the recovery from the April lows. The latest positive candle indicates some buying interest after the recent sell-off, but the price action has yet to establish a convincing reversal structure. RSI stands near 30, recovering marginally after slipping into oversold territory; this suggests downside momentum may be stretched in the near term, although RSI remains below its signal average and 50 continues to reflect weak underlying momentum. MACD also remains bearish, with the MACD line below the signal line and both positioned below the zero line. At the same time, the negative histogram confirms that downward momentum remains dominant.
The index closed decisively below the key 23,200 zone, reflecting continued weakness in the near-term price structure. On the downside, a sustained and decisive break below 23,100–23,000 could intensify bearish momentum and extend the ongoing corrective move toward 22,700. Conversely, any near-term recovery is likely to face initial resistance in 23,500-23,600.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Bank Nifty ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by the US Federal Reserve's overnight rate hike even as the broader market held steady. The index fell 236.70 points, or 0.42%, to close at 56,055.75, underperforming Nifty 50's marginal 0.23% gain. Heavyweight private lenders led the decline, with HDFC Bank down about 1.2% to ₹713.00 and ICICI Bank falling nearly 0.8% to ₹1,347.60, while SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank also slipped. Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Punjab National Bank bucked the trend to close higher, cushioning the index's overall fall. The pullback in financials came as the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points, its first hike since 2023, and flagged the possibility of another increase this year, keeping US bond yields elevated near 5% and pressuring rate-sensitive stocks globally.
Nifty Bank closed at 56,055.75, down 0.42%, extending its recent corrective phase. Price action remains weak, with the index trading below its key short-, medium-, and long-term moving averages. Meanwhile, the recent sequence of lower highs and lower lows indicates continued selling pressure. The index has also slipped below the rising trend structure established from the April–June recovery, suggesting deterioration in the broader technical setup. RSI is at 38.49, below its signal average of 43.62 and the neutral 50 level, reflecting weak momentum; however, it remains above oversold territory, indicating that downside momentum has not yet reached an extreme. MACD remains firmly bearish, with the MACD line at -355 below the signal line at -215, while the histogram remains negative at around -140. This configuration confirms that negative momentum continues to dominate.
Immediate support for the Nifty Bank is placed around 55,700. A sustained break below this level could intensify selling pressure and drag the index towards 55,350, followed by 55,000. On the upside, immediate resistance is around 57,000. Meanwhile, 57,400 remains the next key hurdle.
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