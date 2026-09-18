Stock recommendations for 18 September from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 edged up 53 points, or 0.23%, to close at 23,270.60, while Sensex slipped 21.86 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 74,314.59. The Fed raised interest rates by 25bps, its first hike since 2023, and signaled the possibility of another increase later this year, keeping U.S. bond yields elevated near 5% and weighing on rate-sensitive sectors.