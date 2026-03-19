Stock recommendations for 19 March from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 extended its short-term recovery, closing higher for the third consecutive session. However, the index continues to trade below all key moving averages, indicating that the broader trend remains under pressure. Price action shows a rebound from recent swing lows, with the index attempting to move back toward the broken rising trendline, though it has yet to reclaim it decisively. From a momentum perspective, the RSI has rebounded from oversold territory and is now trending upward near the mid-30s, suggesting a gradual improvement in momentum, although it remains below neutral levels. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory, though the histogram is narrowing, indicating that bearish momentum is easing and a potential crossover could emerge if the current trajectory sustains.