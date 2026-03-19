Stock market recap: India’s benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rose 0.8% each on Wednesday, 18 March, tracking global gains as oil prices eased, even as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day. Concerns over the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East capped gains.
Stock recommendations for 19 March from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 19 March. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: India’s benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rose 0.8% each on Wednesday, 18 March, tracking global gains as oil prices eased, even as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day. Concerns over the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East capped gains.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More