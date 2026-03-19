Stock recommendations for 19 March from MarketSmith India

The Sensex climbed 633 points, or 0.83%, to close at 76,704, while the Nifty 50 advanced 196 points, or 0.83%, to settle at 23,778. Intraday, the Sensex rose as much as 858 points, or 1.1%, to 76,929.30, and the Nifty gained 255 points to hit 23,836.