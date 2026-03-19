Stock recommendations for 19 March from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: India’s benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rose 0.8% each on Wednesday, 18 March, tracking global gains as oil prices eased, even as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day. Concerns over the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East capped gains.
Stock market recap: India’s benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rose 0.8% each on Wednesday, 18 March, tracking global gains as oil prices eased, even as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day. Concerns over the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East capped gains.
The Sensex climbed 633 points, or 0.83%, to close at 76,704, while the Nifty 50 advanced 196 points, or 0.83%, to settle at 23,778. Intraday, the Sensex rose as much as 858 points, or 1.1%, to 76,929.30, and the Nifty gained 255 points to hit 23,836.
The Sensex climbed 633 points, or 0.83%, to close at 76,704, while the Nifty 50 advanced 196 points, or 0.83%, to settle at 23,778. Intraday, the Sensex rose as much as 858 points, or 1.1%, to 76,929.30, and the Nifty gained 255 points to hit 23,836.
The rally added about ₹5 trillion to the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies, taking the total to over ₹438 trillion.
Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising 1.5-2% each. Among sectors, IT led the gains, followed by auto and realty, while metal stocks ended in the red.
Buy: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (current price: ₹2,183)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in generics and specialty pharma, focus on innovation and R&D pipeline, growing dermatology and respiratory portfolio, expansion in regulated markets (US, EU), branded business strength in India, strategic licensing and partnerships, and improving margins from specialty shift.
- Key metrics: P/E: 25.04, 52-week high: ₹2,297.90, volume: ₹194.74 crore
- Technical analysis: Double-bottom breakout
- Risk factors: High dependence on U.S. market pricing, regulatory risks (U.S. FDA observations), earnings volatility from generics business, high R&D expenditure impacting profits, debt levels and financial leverage, competition in key therapeutic segments, pipeline uncertainty and approval delays
- Buy: ₹2,170–2,190
- Target price: ₹2,400 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹2,130
Buy: Power Finance Corp. Ltd (current price: ₹432)
- Why it’s recommended: Largest NBFC in power sector financing, strong government backing (Maharatna PSU), large loan book and dominant market share, healthy ROE and consistent profit growth, improving asset quality, low NPAs, high dividend yield and regular payouts, strong growth from renewable energy financing, and key role in India’s power & infra expansion
- Key metrics: P/E:4.13, 52-week high: ₹444.10, volume: ₹644.99 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA
- Risk factors: High exposure to power sector concentration, dependence on state discom financial health, policy and regulatory risks, interest rate sensitivity (NBFC model), moderate loan growth outlook concerns, credit risk from stressed power projects, high leverage inherent in lending business, execution delays in infra projects
- Buy at: ₹430–434
- Target price: ₹505 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹398
Nifty 50 performance on 18 March
Indian equities ended on a firm note on 18 March, with Nifty 50 gaining 0.83% (+196.65 points) to close at 23,777.80, reflecting sustained buying interest through the session despite some late volatility. The broader market outperformed, as evidenced by a strong advance-decline ratio of 2,538 stocks advancing and 707 stocks declining, indicating broad-based participation.
On the sectoral front, IT (+2.78%), Realty (+2.75%), Media (+3.35%), and Auto (+1.92%) led the gains, supported by momentum buying and improved risk appetite, while FMCG and Metals remained marginal laggards. Financials also contributed positively, with private banks and diversified financials posting steady gains.
Nifty 50 extended its short-term recovery, closing higher for the third consecutive session. However, the index continues to trade below all key moving averages, indicating that the broader trend remains under pressure. Price action shows a rebound from recent swing lows, with the index attempting to move back toward the broken rising trendline, though it has yet to reclaim it decisively. From a momentum perspective, the RSI has rebounded from oversold territory and is now trending upward near the mid-30s, suggesting a gradual improvement in momentum, although it remains below neutral levels. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory, though the histogram is narrowing, indicating that bearish momentum is easing and a potential crossover could emerge if the current trajectory sustains.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market has transitioned from a “Downtrend” to a “Rally Attempt,” indicating the early stages of a potential trend reversal.
The index continues to experience elevated volatility, reflecting fragile market sentiment and persistent near-term uncertainty. During the session, the index briefly slipped below 23,000 before staging a sharp rebound, indicating buying interest at lower levels. However, a sustained breakdown below 23,000–22,900 would significantly weaken the prevailing technical structure and may trigger an accelerated downside move toward 22,000 in the near term. Such a development would point to continued distribution in the market and reinforce the current negative bias in the broader trend. On the upside, 24,300–24,600 is expected to act as an immediate hurdle for the index.
Nifty Bank's performance
Nifty Bank mirrored the broader market's optimism on Wednesday, closing 450.05 points (0.82%) higher at 55,326.05. The banking gauge maintained a steady upward trajectory throughout the session, successfully defending the psychological support of 55,000 despite initial volatility. This recovery was largely fuelled by a relief rally in private sector majors and short covering ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement.
Market sentiment was further bolstered by the India VIX cooling by over 4.5%, signalling a reduction in perceived risk. Performance among constituents was led by Axis Bank (+1.39%) and IndusInd Bank, which saw renewed buying interest at lower valuations. SBI and ICICI Bank also provided significant support, ending the day in the green as domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers. However, the upside was somewhat capped by HDFC Bank, which lagged the sector with a marginal decline of 0.54% amid profit-booking.
Nifty Bank extended its short-term recovery, closing higher for the third consecutive session. However, the index continues to trade below all key moving averages, indicating that the broader trend remains corrective. Price action suggests a rebound from recent sharp declines, with the index attempting to stabilize. Momentum indicators are showing early signs of improvement. The RSI has recovered from oversold levels and is gradually trending higher near the mid-30 zone, indicating a mild pickup in momentum but still reflecting a subdued undertone. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory, with the histogram shows signs of contraction, suggesting that bearish momentum is easing.
Technically, the index is currently showing a well-defined trading range, with immediate support in the 54,000–53,700 zone, which is likely to act as a cushion against near-term downside volatility. On the upside, it faces initial resistance in 55,800–56,200, a zone that could limit further advances in the short term.
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