Nvidia's strong quarterly results revived interest in global technology stocks, raising concerns that some foreign investment could shift away from India. The Indian market has attracted significant foreign inflows in November, partly due to its relatively lower exposure to the AI trade. Consumer durables slumped 3%, while Metals (-2.5%) and Capital Market (-2%) after reports that SEBI was reviewing margin trading rules. Auto and IT also declined more than 1% each. Pharma, PSU Banks, Media, and FMCG offered some resilience. SBI, Cipla, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, and ITC led the gains. Meanwhile, Titan tumbled 5.3%, followed by HDFC Life, Hindalco, BSE, and Bajaj Finance. The midcap index fell over 1%, and market breadth was weak, with 1,098 stocks advancing against 2,485 stocks declining.