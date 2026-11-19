Stock market recap: Indian equities snapped a two-day winning streak on Wednesday as investors booked profits after the sharp November rally, with selling spreading across consumer, metal, and technology stocks. Nifty 50 fell 159.45 points, or 0.63%, to close at 25,227.95, while Sensex declined 500.38 points, or 0.61%, to 82,031.81.
Stock market recap: Indian equities snapped a two-day winning streak on Wednesday as investors booked profits after the sharp November rally, with selling spreading across consumer, metal, and technology stocks. Nifty 50 fell 159.45 points, or 0.63%, to close at 25,227.95, while Sensex declined 500.38 points, or 0.61%, to 82,031.81.
Nvidia's strong quarterly results revived interest in global technology stocks, raising concerns that some foreign investment could shift away from India. The Indian market has attracted significant foreign inflows in November, partly due to its relatively lower exposure to the AI trade. Consumer durables slumped 3%, while Metals (-2.5%) and Capital Market (-2%) after reports that SEBI was reviewing margin trading rules. Auto and IT also declined more than 1% each. Pharma, PSU Banks, Media, and FMCG offered some resilience. SBI, Cipla, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, and ITC led the gains. Meanwhile, Titan tumbled 5.3%, followed by HDFC Life, Hindalco, BSE, and Bajaj Finance. The midcap index fell over 1%, and market breadth was weak, with 1,098 stocks advancing against 2,485 stocks declining.
Nvidia's strong quarterly results revived interest in global technology stocks, raising concerns that some foreign investment could shift away from India. The Indian market has attracted significant foreign inflows in November, partly due to its relatively lower exposure to the AI trade. Consumer durables slumped 3%, while Metals (-2.5%) and Capital Market (-2%) after reports that SEBI was reviewing margin trading rules. Auto and IT also declined more than 1% each. Pharma, PSU Banks, Media, and FMCG offered some resilience. SBI, Cipla, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, and ITC led the gains. Meanwhile, Titan tumbled 5.3%, followed by HDFC Life, Hindalco, BSE, and Bajaj Finance. The midcap index fell over 1%, and market breadth was weak, with 1,098 stocks advancing against 2,485 stocks declining.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Optiemus Infracom Limited (current price: ₹830)
- Why it’s recommended: Benefiting from India's electronics manufacturing push through PLI schemes, with rapid expansion in smartphone EMS, wearables, IoT devices, and new partnerships with global brands driving strong revenue growth. Diversification into high-value segments such as cover glass manufacturing (with Corning JV), screen protectors, drones, and telecom equipment creates multiple growth engines beyond mobile handsets.
- Key metrics: P/E: 93.91, 52-week high: ₹924.90, volume: ₹25.01 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: High customer concentration and dependence on a few large smartphone programs can materially impact revenue if demand or contracts weaken. Thin operating margins, significant capex requirements, and cash-flow pressures could affect profitability during aggressive expansion phases.
- Buy: ₹822–834
- Target price: ₹960 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹780
Buy: Shadowfax Technologies Limited (current price: ₹299)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong tailwinds from India's fast-growing e-commerce, quick-commerce, and hyperlocal delivery markets, supported by a technology-led asset-light logistics platform with nationwide reach. Market leadership in reverse logistics, same-day delivery, and quick-commerce fulfillment, along with rising shipment volumes and expanding market share, supports long-term growth.
- Key metrics: P/E: 77.01, 52-week high: ₹304.00, volume: ₹136.75 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA
- Risk factors: Heavy dependence on a handful of large clients such as major e-commerce platforms, with a significant portion of revenue concentrated among top customers. Logistics remains a low-margin, highly competitive business where rising delivery costs, dependence of gig workforce, and pricing pressure can impact earnings.
- Buy at: ₹296–300
- Target price: ₹340 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹280
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equity markets ended Wednesday's session on a weak note, with Nifty 50 declining 159.45 points (0.63%) to close at 25,227.95, reflecting broad-based selling pressure. The benchmark opened at 25,323.15, touched an intraday high of 25,390.80, and slipped to a low of 25,141.80 before recovering modestly toward the close. Market breadth remained significantly negative, with 1,098 stocks advancing, 2,485 stocks declining, and 117 remaining unchanged, yeilding an advance-decline ratio of approximately 0.44:1.
Sectoral performance was largely subdued, led by sharp losses in consumer durables (-3.13%), metals (-2.46%), auto (-1.35%), and IT (-1.24%). However, PSU Banks (+0.59%), media (+0.46%), and pharma (+0.15%) provided some resilience. The widespread declines indicate cautious investor sentiment and persistent selling pressure across the broader market.
On the daily chart, the index formed a bearish candle, indicating selling pressure at elevated levels. However, the broader price structure remains bullish, with Nifty maintaining its recent sequence of higher-highs and higher-lows. The index continues to trade above its key moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing positive trend. It is also holding above the short-term ascending trendline, suggesting that the ongoing decline represents a potential consolidation rather than a confirmed trend reversal.
The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 72.59, remaining in overbought territory and indicating strong underlying momentum, although its recent flattening signals some moderation in buying strength. Meanwhile, the MACD remains above its signal line and in positive territory, confirming the broader bullish momentum.
Nifty 50 attempted to break above 25,400–25,500 but failed to sustain its momentum, eventually closing below 25,400. A decisive breakout and sustained move above this zone could pave the way for further upside toward 25,800–26,000, where selling pressure and profit-booking may emerge. On the downside, 25,000 remains a crucial immediate support level, and the index's ability to hold above this mark will be key to sustaining the ongoing recovery and maintaining the broader bullish outlook.
How did Nifty Bank perform
Nifty Bank opened on a negative note on Wednesday, trading below Tuesday's record closing level of 62,273.25. Profit booking emerged after the index tested higher levels early in the session. The index opened at 62,204.10, touched an intraday high of 62,363.75, a low of 61,765.45, and closed at 62,038.65, down 234.60 points, or 0.38%. The small red candle with a long lower shadow signals indecision after a sharp November rally.
However, buying interest near 61,765 limited the decline, keeping the index above 62,000. Among heavyweights, state-run lender SBIN (+2.38%) and ICICIBANK (+0.16%) were the only gainers, while HDFCBANK (-0.83%), AXISBANK (-0.66%) and KOTAKBANK (-0.48%) dragged. The market bread was weak at 2:12. INDUSINDBK (-2.06%), AUBANK (-1.62%), and FEDERALBNK (-1.49%) led the decline.
Momentum remains bullish but is showing early signs of fatigue. The 14-day RSI stands at 76.88, above its 68.86 average and inside the overbought zone, but it has eased from its earlier November peak even as price made higher highs this week, a mild negative divergence. The MACD line at 1,751.84 stays well above its signal line at 1,177.92, yet the histogram has shrunk to 573.92, indicating slowing upside momentum. Meanwhile, the index trades nearly 8% above its 21 SMA at 57,501.70, which has crossed above the 50-, 100-, and 200-SMAs.
Immediate support lies at 61,765, today's low, followed by 61,200–61,500 and a stronger cushion near 60,700. On the upside, the record high of 62,442 is the immediate hurdle, and a decisive close above it could open the way toward 62,800 and 63,000. The broader trend remains bullish, supported by rising averages, record foreign inflows in November and a firmer rupee. However, overbought RSI, a shrinking MACD histogram, and hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve commentary could trigger a few sessions of consolidation or a pullback towards support. A buy-on-dips approach looks prudent while 60,700 holds, with fresh longs better placed above 62,442.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.