Stock recommendations for 19 October from MarketSmith India

The RSI has risen sharply from oversold levels to 52.81 and is well above its signal line at 34.70, so momentum is improving. The MACD line at -208.78 has crossed above its signal line at -295.98, and the histogram is positive at 87.20. This confirms a bullish crossover, although both lines remain below zero. However, the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMA are stacked in a bearish order (50 below 100, and 100 below 200). This indicates the broader trend remains weak, and the current move may be a recovery within a downtrend.