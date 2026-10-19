Stock recommendations for 19 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities recovered from early profit booking on Friday. The Sensex rose about 700 points from its intraday low. The gains were driven by a fourth straight session of buying in IT stocks, cooling bond yields, easing crude oil prices, and a rupee that strengthened for a fifth consecutive day.
The IT index jumped nearly 4% after Tech Mahindra's Q2 net profit rose 32.7% year on year to ₹1,585.6 crore, along with a dividend and a bonus issue. Wipro's revenue also beat estimates. In addition, a global selloff in AI-linked stocks pushed investors toward Indian software exporters, and the sector headed for its biggest weekly gain in 18 years.