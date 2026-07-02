Stock recommendations for 2 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: Domestic equity benchmarks snapped a two-day losing streak on Wednesday, registering healthy gains amid supportive global cues and a slight cooling in Brent crude prices.
Reclaiming psychological thresholds, Sensex rallied 444 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 76,922.64, while Nifty 50 climbed 140.10 points, or 0.59%, to close above the pivotal mark at 24,005.85. Market breadth remained positively, with 1,852 stocks advancing against 1,473 stocks declining, reflecting steady accumulation across mid- and small-cap segments.
Sectoral momentum was driven primarily by a notable surge in the reality space and selective buying in defensive segments such as Pharma, while the Auto sector gained strength from robust June sales data. Conversely, the heavyweight IT sector remained under pressure, limiting gains in the broader frontline indices. Macroeconomically, sentiment was underpinned by overnight gains on Wall Street and stabilizg crude oil dynamics despite lingering geopolitical cues in West Asia.