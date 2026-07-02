Stock recommendations for 2 July from MarketSmith India

On the downside, immediate support is placed at 57,800, followed by the 200-DMA near 57,180. A stronger support zone is seen around 56,450–56,350, where the 21- and 100-DMA are positioned. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at 58,150–58,200, while a decisive breakout above this zone could open the path toward 58,500–59,000 in the coming sessions. The technical structure remains positive with the index continuing to form higher-highs and higher-lows after reclaiming the 200-DMA. Supportive domestic liquidity, stable banking fundamentals, and improving market sentiment could continue to underpin the banking index, although investors may remain watchful of global cues and upcoming macroeconomic events that could influence short-term volatility.