Stock recommendations for 2 June from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank mirrored the broader market’s volatility, closing sharply lower at 53,643.10, down 596.10 points, or 1.10%. Despite an initial attempt to hold higher levels with an intraday peak of 54,582.75, persistent selling pressure across heavyweight banking stocks dragged the index to a low of 53,470.00. The downturn was led by major private and public-sector lenders. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were significant contributors to the decline, falling 1.42% and 0.28%, respectively. High-beta PSU banks also came under pressure, with Union Bank declining 2.76% and PNB falling 2.12%. SBI followed the trend, losing 1.03% to close at 954.50. This broad-based correction in the banking sector underscores heightened investor sensitivity toward inflation data and global yield movements.