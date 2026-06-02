Stock recommendations for 2 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets had a challenging start to June, with benchmark indices erasing early gains to end in the red. The Nifty 50 closed at 23,382.60, down 0.70% or 165.15 points, while the Sensex similarly slipped to 74,267.34.
Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets had a challenging start to June, with benchmark indices erasing early gains to end in the red. The Nifty 50 closed at 23,382.60, down 0.70% or 165.15 points, while the Sensex similarly slipped to 74,267.34.
Market breadth was notably weak, with an advance-decline ratio of roughly 1:2, as 1,151 stocks advanced against 2,202 declines. Sectoral performance was largely bearish. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Auto led the laggards, falling 2.30% and 1.70%, respectively. In contrast, Nifty IT stood out as a defensive outperformer, rising 2.66%.
Market breadth was notably weak, with an advance-decline ratio of roughly 1:2, as 1,151 stocks advanced against 2,202 declines. Sectoral performance was largely bearish. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Auto led the laggards, falling 2.30% and 1.70%, respectively. In contrast, Nifty IT stood out as a defensive outperformer, rising 2.66%.
Sentiment remained cautious amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asiaand concerns over a “below-normal” monsoon forecast, which has heightened fears of food inflation.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 2 June:
Buy: National Aluminium Co. Ltd (current price: ₹436)
- Why it’s recommended: Integrated aluminium producer, captive bauxite reserves, captive power generation support, strong government-owned enterprise, low-cost production advantage, beneficiary of infrastructure growth, rising demand for aluminium, strong export opportunities, healthy cash position, attractive dividend track record, expansion opportunities in downstream products, beneficiary of energy transition themes, strategic importance in metal sector, strong resource security, and improving long-term demand outlook.
- Key metrics: P/E: 13.40, 52-week high: ₹445.15, volume: ₹417.19
- Technical analysis: Consolidation base breakout
- Risk factors: Cyclical aluminium industry, aluminium price volatility, dependence on global commodity markets, power and energy cost risks, government ownership-related constraints, environmental and mining regulations, export demand fluctuations, margin pressure during metal downturns, currency fluctuation impact, project execution delays, global oversupply risk, slowdown in infrastructure spending, geopolitical risks affecting commodities, high dependence on commodity cycle, and earnings volatility due to metal prices.
- Buy: ₹432–438
- Target price: ₹412 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹500
Buy: Happy Forgings Ltd (current price: ₹1,420)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in precision forged components, diversified customer base, exposure to automotive and industrial sectors, strong relationships with leading OEMs, focus on high-value products, healthy margin profile, consistent revenue growth potential, strong manufacturing capabilities, export growth opportunities, beneficiary of commercial vehicle demand, increasing content per vehicle trend, capacity expansion supporting growth, strong return ratios, opportunity from China+1 theme, and well-positioned in niche forging segment.
- Key metrics: P/E:43.40, 52-week high: ₹1,490.00, volume: ₹27.77 crore
- Technical analysis: Consolidation base breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on auto industry cycle, slowdown in commercial vehicle demand, customer concentration risk, raw material price volatility, margin pressure from competitive pricing, execution risk in capacity expansion, export demand fluctuations, economic slowdown affecting industrial demand, working capital requirement risk, competition from domestic and global players, dependence on key OEM customers, supply chain disruption risks, technology upgradation requirements, forex fluctuation impact, and valuation risk during cyclical downturns.
- Buy at: ₹1,406–1,427
- Target price: ₹1,580 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1350
Nifty 50 performance on 2 June
Indian equities ended lower on 1 June 1, with the Nifty 50 falling 166.15 points, or 0.70%, to close at 23,382.60, reflecting broad-based weakness across sectors. Market breadth remained decisively negative, with 115 stocks advancing against 2,202 declining, underscoring widespread selling pressure in the broader market.
Financials, FMCG, auto, realty and PSU banks were among the key laggards. Nifty FMCG fell 2.30%, PSU Bank 1.85%, Realty 1.83%, Auto 1.70% and Financial Services 1.42%. In contrast, IT gained 2.66%, while Media (1.37%) and Metal (0.49%) also ended in the green, offering limited support to the benchmark. The index traded weak through the session, slipping from an intraday high of 23,733.70 to a low of 23,357.95 before closing near the day’s lower range, signalling sustained selling interest.
Technically, the Nifty 50 formed a bearish candle and extended its sequence of lower highs and lower lows. The index failed to sustain above its short-term moving averages and continued to trade below its declining 20- and 50-day averages, indicating persistent downside momentum.
Momentum indicators reinforced the weak bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) slipped to around 40, moving below its signal line and signalling fading buying interest. The MACD remained in negative territory, with the MACD line below the signal line and the histogram printing negative bars—pointing to sustained bearish momentum, even as the recent flattening suggests limited upside traction.
The index is approaching a crucial support zone of 23,250–23,200. A sustained break below this range could weaken near-term structure further, opening the door to 23,100 and potentially 22,700 in an extended corrective phase.
On the upside, 24,000 remains a key inflection point. A decisive close above it would signal a revival in buying interest, improve sentiment, and increase the likelihood of an advance toward 24,500 in the coming sessions.
Nifty Bank's performance
Nifty Bank mirrored the broader market’s volatility, closing sharply lower at 53,643.10, down 596.10 points, or 1.10%. Despite an initial attempt to hold higher levels with an intraday peak of 54,582.75, persistent selling pressure across heavyweight banking stocks dragged the index to a low of 53,470.00. The downturn was led by major private and public-sector lenders. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were significant contributors to the decline, falling 1.42% and 0.28%, respectively. High-beta PSU banks also came under pressure, with Union Bank declining 2.76% and PNB falling 2.12%. SBI followed the trend, losing 1.03% to close at 954.50. This broad-based correction in the banking sector underscores heightened investor sensitivity toward inflation data and global yield movements.
The broader structure continues to reflect a pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating that sellers remain firmly in control. The index is also trading below its key short- and medium-term moving averages, highlighting the lack of buying conviction and a continued deterioration in market sentiment. Momentum indicators also point to a cautious outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) slipped to around 43, remaining below its signal line and indicating weakening momentum. The MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line trading below the signal line despite a modest improvement in histogram readings over recent sessions. The latest decline has curtailed the nascent recovery in momentum, suggesting that bearish forces continue to dominate.
The index is approaching a crucial support zone in 53,000–52,800, which will be closely monitored for signs of trend continuation or stabilization. A sustained breach below this area could intensify selling pressure and increase the likelihood of a decline toward 51,500. On the upside, 55,300–55,500 remains an important hurdle for the index. A decisive move above this range would indicate improving market sentiment, strengthen the near-term technical structure, and potentially signal a return of buying interest.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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