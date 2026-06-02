Stock recommendations for 2 June from MarketSmith India

Market breadth was notably weak, with an advance-decline ratio of roughly 1:2, as 1,151 stocks advanced against 2,202 declines. Sectoral performance was largely bearish. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Auto led the laggards, falling 2.30% and 1.70%, respectively. In contrast, Nifty IT stood out as a defensive outperformer, rising 2.66%.