Stock recommendations for 2 November from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rose for a second consecutive session on Friday, buoyed by strong buying in IT stocks and earnings-led gains in Trent, the Tata Group’s retail arm.
The Sensex gained 308.49 points, or 0.42%, to close at 74,459.53, while Nifty 50 advanced 116.35 points, or 0.51%, to settle at 23,053.10.
For the week, the Sensex rose 1.8% and the Nifty 50 2%. The recovery helped the Sensex finish October 2.7% higher, ending a two-month losing streak after declines of 5.8% in September and 1.5% in August. The Nifty rose 1.9% in October, after declining 6.1% in September and 1.2% in August.
Foreign portfolio investors bought more than ₹14,000 crore of equities during the week, including primary-market investments. Domestic institutional investors bought another ₹7,062 crore. Indian equities found dual triggers this week as the country's largest IPO, Jio Platforms, delivered a strong debut, listing at 21.4% above its issue price. Meanwhile, the market found some solace as the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, though it maintained its caution on inflation.