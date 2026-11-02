Stock recommendations for 2 November from MarketSmith India

The session formed a strong bullish candle, taking the index back above its 21-day moving average (21-DMA). This was the second consecutive session of gains from the 53,500-54,000 demand zone, raising the possibility of a double-bottom formation. Among heavyweight constituents, Kotak Mahindra Bank led the gains, rising 4.32%, followed by State Bank of India (1.58%) and ICICI Bank (0.65%). HDFC Bank was the only major heavyweight to end lower, slipping 0.29%. Yes Bank fell 1.15%, while IDFC First Bank declined 0.20%.