Stock recommendations for 2 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday as high crude oil prices and fresh US-Iran tensions weighed on investor sentiment.
After a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 12.99 points, or 0.02%, lower at 76,944.28. The benchmark had fallen as much as 301.15 points, or 0.39%, to 76,656.12 during the day. At 3:12 pm, it was down 271.79 points at 76,685.48, before recovering most of its losses during the Closing Auction Session (CAS), introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) from 3 August in a phased manner, according to the Press Trust of India.
The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 24.60 points, or 0.10%, to end at 24,055.80 on the weekly expiry day. It was down nearly 100 points at 23,980.55 at 3:20 pm, according to the PTI report.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Maruti, State Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank were the major laggards.