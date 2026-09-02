Stock recommendations for 2 September from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank ended at 57,409.60, down 1.06%, forming a bearish daily candle and extending the recent consolidation phase. Price action has turned mildly negative, with the index closing below the cluster of short- and medium-term moving averages, while remaining above the longer-term average. The broader recovery structure from the April lows remains intact, but recent candles indicate a loss of upward momentum and an increasingly sideways trend. RSI stands at 48.34, below its signal average of 50.72 and marginally below the neutral 50 mark, reflecting weakening momentum without indicating an oversold condition. MACD is largely flat with a mildly negative histogram, suggesting that bullish momentum has faded and directional strength remains limited.