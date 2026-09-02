Stock recommendations for 2 September from MarketSmith India

After a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 12.99 points, or 0.02%, lower at 76,944.28. The benchmark had fallen as much as 301.15 points, or 0.39%, to 76,656.12 during the day. At 3:12 pm, it was down 271.79 points at 76,685.48, before recovering most of its losses during the Closing Auction Session (CAS), introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) from 3 August in a phased manner, according to the Press Trust of India.