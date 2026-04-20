Stock market recap: Indian equity markets ended the week on a firm note, with the Nifty 50 rising 156.8 points, or 0.65%, to close at 24,353.55. Easing tensions in West Asia and a cooling India VIX, down about 5% to 17.21, lifted sentiment, pushing investors into a risk-on mode.
Stock recommendations for 20 April from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 20 April. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Indian equity markets ended the week on a firm note, with the Nifty 50 rising 156.8 points, or 0.65%, to close at 24,353.55. Easing tensions in West Asia and a cooling India VIX, down about 5% to 17.21, lifted sentiment, pushing investors into a risk-on mode.
About the Author
MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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