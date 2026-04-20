Stock recommendations for 20 April from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank opened higher at 56,072.40 and extended gains through the session, hitting an intraday high of 56,628.70 before closing near the day’s peak at 56,565.70, up 0.85%. The index briefly dipped to 55,841.65 but saw steady buying, indicating a recovery with buyers firmly in control. The formation of a strong bullish candle near the upper end of the range points to improving sentiment and a stabilisation around key moving averages.