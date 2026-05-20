Stock recommendations for 20 May from MarketSmith India

Momentum indicators continue to point to a weak undertone. The RSI (14) is placed near 40, indicating bearish momentum below the neutral 50 mark, though not yet in oversold territory. The RSI signal line remains above the RSI curve, reinforcing near-term weakness. The MACD also remains in negative territory, with the MACD line below the signal line, signalling sustained bearish momentum. The histogram has turned negative again after a brief recovery, suggesting fading buying strength. Overall, technical signals indicate that any pullback rallies are likely to face selling pressure unless a clear reversal emerges.