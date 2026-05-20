Stock recommendations for 20 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian benchmark indices witnessed a highly volatile trading session on 19 May, surrendering strong morning gains to end marginally lower.
The BSE Sensex fell 114.19 points, or 0.15%, to close at 75,200.85, while the Nifty 50 retreated from its intraday high of 23,782.30 to settle 31.95 points, or 0.14%, lower at 23,618.
The late-session reversal was largely driven by macroeconomic concerns. The Indian rupee weakened to a fresh record low of 96.53 against the US dollar, while rating agency Icra Ltd trimmed India’s FY27 growth forecast amid elevated crude oil prices.
Despite the weak close in benchmark indices, the broader market remained relatively resilient. Market breadth favoured advances, with 2,152 stocks rising, 1,109 declining and 94 remaining unchanged.
Sectorally, a sharp rally in Nifty IT, which gained 3.23%, along with steady support from Nifty Realty, up 1.43%, helped limit deeper losses. However, profit booking in private banking stocks weighed on sentiment, with the Nifty Private Bank index declining 0.74%.