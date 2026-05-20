Stock recommendations for 20 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian benchmark indices witnessed a highly volatile trading session on 19 May, surrendering strong morning gains to end marginally lower.
Stock market recap: Indian benchmark indices witnessed a highly volatile trading session on 19 May, surrendering strong morning gains to end marginally lower.
The BSE Sensex fell 114.19 points, or 0.15%, to close at 75,200.85, while the Nifty 50 retreated from its intraday high of 23,782.30 to settle 31.95 points, or 0.14%, lower at 23,618.
The BSE Sensex fell 114.19 points, or 0.15%, to close at 75,200.85, while the Nifty 50 retreated from its intraday high of 23,782.30 to settle 31.95 points, or 0.14%, lower at 23,618.
The late-session reversal was largely driven by macroeconomic concerns. The Indian rupee weakened to a fresh record low of 96.53 against the US dollar, while rating agency Icra Ltd trimmed India’s FY27 growth forecast amid elevated crude oil prices.
Despite the weak close in benchmark indices, the broader market remained relatively resilient. Market breadth favoured advances, with 2,152 stocks rising, 1,109 declining and 94 remaining unchanged.
Sectorally, a sharp rally in Nifty IT, which gained 3.23%, along with steady support from Nifty Realty, up 1.43%, helped limit deeper losses. However, profit booking in private banking stocks weighed on sentiment, with the Nifty Private Bank index declining 0.74%.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 20 May:
Buy: Radico Khaitan Ltd (current price: ₹3,600)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong premium liquor portfolio, leading IMFL and whisky brands, consistent revenue growth, improving operating margins, strong distribution network, growing premiumization trend, high brand recall in India, expansion in international markets, stable cash generation, capacity expansion supports growth, better product mix over time, increasing urban consumption trend, relatively resilient alcohol demand, experienced management team, and strong presence in CSD channel.
- Key metrics: P/E: 76.04, 52-week high: ₹3,673.90, volume: ₹276.30
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout
- Risk factors: High dependence on liquor regulations, frequent state policy changes, heavy taxation on alcohol, raw material price volatility, intense competition from peers, premium segment slowdown risk, state-wise supply disruptions, advertising restrictions limit branding, debt increase from expansion plans, changing consumer preferences, margin pressure from input costs, regulatory bans or duty hikes, dependence on key brands, currency risk in exports, and ESG and social perception concerns
- Buy at: ₹3,564–3,618
- Target price: ₹4,200 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹3,380
Buy: Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd (current price: ₹1,580)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong industrial engineering presence, diversified product portfolio, growing demand from infrastructure sectors, strong compressor business positioning, beneficiary of capex cycle revival, healthy order book visibility, export opportunities improving, established brand reputation, presence across multiple industries, improving operational efficiency, long industry experience, potential margin improvement scope, industrial automation demand support, strong aftermarket/service revenue, and relatively lower competition in niche areas
- Key metrics: P/E:37.70, 52-week high: ₹1,613.80, volume: ₹39.65 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup base breakout
- Risk factors: Cyclical industrial demand exposure, dependence on capex spending, raw material cost volatility, order execution delays, competitive pressure from global players, slowdown in manufacturing sector, working capital intensive business, margin pressure during weak demand, export market uncertainty, customer concentration risk, currency fluctuation impact, technology upgradation requirements, economic slowdown affects orders, limited scalability versus larger peers, and project-based revenue volatility
- Buy at: ₹1,564–1,588
- Target price: ₹1,820 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,480
Nifty 50 performance on 19 May
Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally lower on Monday, with the Nifty 50 slipping 31.95 points, or 0.14%, to close at 23,618 after a volatile trading session. The index moved within a broad range of 23,587–23,782, as investors booked profits in heavyweight banking and financial stocks following the recent rally. The Sensex also ended slightly in the red, reflecting cautious sentiment amid mixed global cues and uncertainty around near-term earnings momentum.
On the sectoral front, IT emerged as the strongest performer, gaining over 3% on renewed buying interest in large-cap technology names. Realty, PSU Banks and Pharma also ended in positive territory. In contrast, Private Banks and Financial Services weighed on the benchmarks, limiting broader market gains. Market breadth, however, remained firmly positive, with 2,152 advances versus 1,109 declines, indicating continued broad-based participation despite weakness in the headline indices.
From a technical standpoint, the Nifty has struggled to reclaim its 50-day DMA over the past 3–4 sessions, signalling a lack of strong bullish momentum at higher levels. Price action remains subdued as the index continues to trade below key short-term moving averages, reflecting hesitation among market participants despite resilience in the broader market. A sequence of lower highs on the daily chart further suggests that upside momentum remains capped unless sustained buying emerges above the 50-DMA.
Momentum indicators also point to a cautious undertone. The RSI, currently near 45, remains below its signal line, indicating weakening momentum and a neutral-to-bearish bias in the near term. Meanwhile, the MACD continues to hover in negative territory, with a subdued histogram suggesting fading bullish strength and an ongoing consolidation phase.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market has been downgraded to an “Uptrend Under Pressure” from a “Confirmed Uptrend”.
Technically, the index continues to face resistance in the 23,750–24,000 zone, which also aligns with the placement of the 21- and 50-DMAs, making it a key supply area. The index has struggled to sustain above these levels in recent sessions, indicating persistent selling pressure at higher zones and a cautious near-term outlook. On the downside, immediate support is placed around 23,300, while a breach below this level could intensify pressure towards 23,000.
Nifty Bank's performance
Nifty Bank witnessed a weak trading session, opening on a negative note at 53,553.75. The index attempted a mild intraday recovery, touching a high of 53,770.65, but sustained selling pressure at higher levels limited further upside. Profit booking intensified in the latter half of the session, dragging the index to an intraday low of 53,337.05 before it finally settled at 53,409.15, down 127.85 points, or 0.24%, on a closing basis.
The formation of small-bodied bearish candles near recent lows reflects continued caution among market participants. The broader price structure suggests that banking stocks remain under pressure amid weak institutional participation and subdued risk appetite. Traders, meanwhile, continue to avoid aggressive long positions ahead of key macroeconomic and global triggers.
Momentum indicators continue to point to a weak undertone. The RSI (14) is placed near 40, indicating bearish momentum below the neutral 50 mark, though not yet in oversold territory. The RSI signal line remains above the RSI curve, reinforcing near-term weakness. The MACD also remains in negative territory, with the MACD line below the signal line, signalling sustained bearish momentum. The histogram has turned negative again after a brief recovery, suggesting fading buying strength. Overall, technical signals indicate that any pullback rallies are likely to face selling pressure unless a clear reversal emerges.
From a price structure perspective, immediate support for Nifty Bank is placed near 53,300, followed by a stronger support zone in the 52,800–52,500 range, where previous swing lows are visible. On the upside, resistance is seen near 54,000, while a stronger hurdle is placed around 54,850–55,150, aligning with the 21- and 50-DMA levels. The index is currently trading below all major short- and medium-term moving averages, reflecting a structurally weak trend.
Going forward, unless Nifty Bank decisively reclaims the 54,000–54,500 zone, the broader bias is likely to remain corrective. Global uncertainty, cautious interest rate expectations and intermittent profit booking in heavyweight banking names are likely to keep upside attempts capped in the near term.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.