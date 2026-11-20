How did Nifty Bank perform?

The Nifty Bank surged 1,024.35 points, or 1.65%, to close at a record 63,063 on Thursday, with state-run lenders leading the rally. The index opened marginally higher at 62,081.30, slipped to an intraday low of 61,951.10 and then climbed steadily to finish at the day's high. It decisively breached its previous record closing high of 62,442, crossing the 63,000 mark for the first time.

All 14 constituents ended in the green, signalling broad-based buying. IDFC First Bank (up 4.37%), Bank of Baroda (4.15%) and Punjab National Bank (3.53%) led the gains. SBI (1.85%), HDFC Bank (1.69%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.65%) and Axis Bank (1.53%) also contributed significantly. ICICI Bank (0.47%) and AU Small Finance Bank (0.71%) were the least among the gainers.

Momentum remains firmly bullish, although technical indicators suggest the rally is becoming stretched. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to 79.73, well above its average of 71.34 and deep in overbought territory. The MACD line, at 1,871.09, remains comfortably above its signal line at 1,316.55. However, the histogram narrowed further to 554.53, suggesting that upward momentum is moderating even as the index scales fresh highs.

The index is trading nearly 9% above its 21-day simple moving average (SMA) of 57,886.75, and also comfortably above its 50-day SMA (56,536.98), 100-day SMA (57,054.21) and 200-day SMA (56,714.07). This alignment reinforces the bullish trend, although the widening gap between the index and its moving averages points to an increasingly extended rally.

The previous record high of 62,442, now breached, is the immediate support level to watch, followed by Thursday's low of around 61,950 and a stronger base near 61,000. With no previous highs left to act as resistance, the 63,500 and 64,000 levels emerge as the next psychological markers.

The broader trend remains positive, with the index making a fresh high, closing at the top of the day's range and trading above all four key moving averages. However, an RSI nearing 80, a narrowing MACD histogram and the widening gap above the 21-day SMA suggest the rally may need a breather. A pause or mild pullback towards 62,442 would be a healthy consolidation. Buying on dips remains a viable strategy as long as the 61,950 support holds, while fresh long positions may be better timed after a few sessions of consolidation.