Stock market recap: Indian equities rallied sharply on Thursday, with the Sensex surging nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty closing above 25,500 for the first time in nine months. Gains were led by auto, banking and FMCG stocks, aided by sustained foreign fund inflows and easing commodity prices.

The Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21%, to close at 83,021.75, its highest level in nine months. The Nifty 50 advanced 286.35 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 25,514.30, also a nine-month high.

Among Sensex constituents, Maruti Suzuki led the gains, surging 7.58%, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (4.78%), Axis Bank (4.38%), Hindustan Unilever (4.22%), Bharat Electronics (2.12%) and State Bank of India (2.11%).