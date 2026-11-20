Stock market recap: Indian equities rallied sharply on Thursday, with the Sensex surging nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty closing above 25,500 for the first time in nine months. Gains were led by auto, banking and FMCG stocks, aided by sustained foreign fund inflows and easing commodity prices.
The Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21%, to close at 83,021.75, its highest level in nine months. The Nifty 50 advanced 286.35 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 25,514.30, also a nine-month high.
Among Sensex constituents, Maruti Suzuki led the gains, surging 7.58%, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (4.78%), Axis Bank (4.38%), Hindustan Unilever (4.22%), Bharat Electronics (2.12%) and State Bank of India (2.11%).
Stock market recap: Indian equities rallied sharply on Thursday, with the Sensex surging nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty closing above 25,500 for the first time in nine months. Gains were led by auto, banking and FMCG stocks, aided by sustained foreign fund inflows and easing commodity prices.
The Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21%, to close at 83,021.75, its highest level in nine months. The Nifty 50 advanced 286.35 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 25,514.30, also a nine-month high.
Among Sensex constituents, Maruti Suzuki led the gains, surging 7.58%, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (4.78%), Axis Bank (4.38%), Hindustan Unilever (4.22%), Bharat Electronics (2.12%) and State Bank of India (2.11%).
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Bank of Baroda(current price: ₹286)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong retail, agriculture, and MSME loan growth, supported by digital banking initiatives and improving credit demand, is driving sustained business expansion. Healthy asset quality and higher provision coverage provide scope for better profitability and improved return ratios over the medium term.
- Key metrics: P/E: 6.00, 52-week high: ₹325.50, volume: ₹703.55 crore
- Technical analysis: Bullish flag pattern breakout
- Risk factors: Compression in net interest margins due to interest rate cuts and intense competition for deposits could impact earnings growth. Any slowdown in economic activity may lead to stress in corporate/MSME loan books and higher credit costs.
- Buy: ₹283–287
- Target price: ₹330 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹269
Buy: TVS Motor Company Ltd (current price: ₹4,600)
- Why it’s recommended: Rapid growth in premium motorcycles, electric vehicles (iQube), and exports is strengthening revenue diversification and market share gains. Continued product launches and capacity expansion, along with strategic investments in EV technology, support long-term growth visibility.
- Key metrics: P/E: 51.62, 52-week high: ₹4,636.10, volume: ₹724.10 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-based pattern breakout
- Risk factors: Intensifying competition from players such as Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, and Ola Electric may pressure volumes and margins. Volatility in raw material prices and slower-than-expected EV adoption could affect profitability and growth momentum.
- Buy at: ₹4,554–4,623
- Target price: ₹5,200 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹4,300
Nifty 50 recap: 18 November
Indian equity markets ended Thursday’s session on a strong note, with the Nifty 50 rising 286.35 points, or 1.14%, to close at 25,514.30, supported by broad-based buying across key sectors. The benchmark recovered sharply from its intraday low of 25,104.80 to finish at the day’s high, signalling sustained buying interest and positive near-term momentum.
Market breadth remained positive, with 2,013 stocks advancing, 1,606 declining and 96 unchanged, translating into an advance-decline ratio of around 1.25:1. Sectoral gains were led by the Nifty Auto index (up 4.40%), Consumer Durables (3.64%), PSU Bank (2.29%) and FMCG (2.09%). Financial Services, Private Banks and Metals also contributed to the rally. The Nifty IT index, down 1.10%, was the notable laggard.
The Nifty 50 formed a strong bullish candle on the daily chart, closing at the session’s high and extending its recovery. The index continues to make higher highs and higher lows, following a decisive breakout above its declining trendline and key moving averages. It is trading comfortably above its short-, medium- and long-term moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing uptrend.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 75.57, signalling strong buying momentum but also placing the index in overbought territory, raising the possibility of near-term consolidation or profit-booking. The MACD remains firmly positive, with the MACD line above the signal line and the histogram in positive territory, confirming the bullish momentum.
The Nifty 50 has decisively broken above the 25,400-25,500 resistance zone and closed beyond it, strengthening the bullish outlook. Sustaining levels above 25,400 could open the way for a move towards 25,900-26,000, where the index may encounter selling pressure and profit-booking. On the downside, the 25,100-25,000 zone remains a crucial near-term support.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
The Nifty Bank surged 1,024.35 points, or 1.65%, to close at a record 63,063 on Thursday, with state-run lenders leading the rally. The index opened marginally higher at 62,081.30, slipped to an intraday low of 61,951.10 and then climbed steadily to finish at the day's high. It decisively breached its previous record closing high of 62,442, crossing the 63,000 mark for the first time.
All 14 constituents ended in the green, signalling broad-based buying. IDFC First Bank (up 4.37%), Bank of Baroda (4.15%) and Punjab National Bank (3.53%) led the gains. SBI (1.85%), HDFC Bank (1.69%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.65%) and Axis Bank (1.53%) also contributed significantly. ICICI Bank (0.47%) and AU Small Finance Bank (0.71%) were the least among the gainers.
Momentum remains firmly bullish, although technical indicators suggest the rally is becoming stretched. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to 79.73, well above its average of 71.34 and deep in overbought territory. The MACD line, at 1,871.09, remains comfortably above its signal line at 1,316.55. However, the histogram narrowed further to 554.53, suggesting that upward momentum is moderating even as the index scales fresh highs.
The index is trading nearly 9% above its 21-day simple moving average (SMA) of 57,886.75, and also comfortably above its 50-day SMA (56,536.98), 100-day SMA (57,054.21) and 200-day SMA (56,714.07). This alignment reinforces the bullish trend, although the widening gap between the index and its moving averages points to an increasingly extended rally.
The previous record high of 62,442, now breached, is the immediate support level to watch, followed by Thursday's low of around 61,950 and a stronger base near 61,000. With no previous highs left to act as resistance, the 63,500 and 64,000 levels emerge as the next psychological markers.
The broader trend remains positive, with the index making a fresh high, closing at the top of the day's range and trading above all four key moving averages. However, an RSI nearing 80, a narrowing MACD histogram and the widening gap above the 21-day SMA suggest the rally may need a breather. A pause or mild pullback towards 62,442 would be a healthy consolidation. Buying on dips remains a viable strategy as long as the 61,950 support holds, while fresh long positions may be better timed after a few sessions of consolidation.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.