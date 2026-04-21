Stock recommendations for 21 April from MarketSmith India

On the technical levels, the Nifty is approaching a key supply zone. Immediate resistance is placed in the 24,400–24,500 range, followed by a stronger hurdle near 24,800, aligned with the confluence of the 50- and 100-day EMAs. On the downside, immediate support is seen around 24,000–23,950, which is expected to act as a near-term cushion. A break below this zone could open the way for further weakness, with stronger support placed near 23,500.