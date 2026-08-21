Stock recommendations for 21 August from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 staged a rebound following the recent corrective phase from the early-August peak. The RSI recovered to 48.33 after approaching the lower end of its recent range. While this improvement suggests easing downside pressure, the indicator remains below the 50 mark and below its RSI moving average at 55.27, implying that momentum is still neutral-to-soft rather than firmly bullish. The MACD remains in a bearish configuration, with the MACD line below the signal line and the histogram in negative territory. Nevertheless, the latest price recovery warrants monitoring for a moderation in negative momentum.