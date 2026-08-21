Stock recommendations for 21 August from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, clocked healthy gains on Thursday, 20 August, amid largely positive global cues.
The 30-share pack Sensex closed 628 points, or 0.82%, higher at 77,537.72, while the Nifty ended 154 points, or 0.64%, up at 24,231.85. The rally was broad-based, with the Nifty Midcap 150 index climbed 0.36% and the Nifty Smallcap 250 index rising by 0.58%.
The overall market capitalization of BSE-listed firms rose to over ₹491 trillion from ₹488.70 trillion in the previous session.
The advance-decline ratio shifted in favour of advancers, as out of some 4,550 stocks traded on the BSE, nearly 2,450 advanced while about 1,875 declined