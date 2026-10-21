Stock recommendations for 21 October from MarketSmith India

Indian equities closed sharply lower on 19 October 2026, with Sensex down 876.37 points (1.17%) at 73,852.90 and Nifty 50 declining 257.20 points (1.11%) at 22,888.95. Private Banks led the decline after their Q2 FY27 results missed profit estimates, and HDFC Bank slipped 2% on worries over net interest margins and modest earnings growth.
Indian equities closed sharply lower on 19 October 2026, with Sensex down 876.37 points (1.17%) at 73,852.90 and Nifty 50 declining 257.20 points (1.11%) at 22,888.95. Private Banks led the decline after their Q2 FY27 results missed profit estimates, and HDFC Bank slipped 2% on worries over net interest margins and modest earnings growth.
Crude oil stayed elevated, with Brent at $108.27 a barrel and WTI at $100.83, as geopolitical tensions kept prices high. Global cues were also weak.
Crude oil stayed elevated, with Brent at $108.27 a barrel and WTI at $100.83, as geopolitical tensions kept prices high. Global cues were also weak.
US markets fell sharply on Friday, with the Nasdaq down 2.19% on renewed selling in AI-related technology stocks, and most Asian markets traded lower amid concerns about AI funding needs.
The India VIX rose nearly 4% to 14.52, a sign of higher investor uncertainty, as weak bank earnings, high crude prices and global risk aversion together drove both the decline and the volatility.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: The South Indian Bank Limited (current price: ₹54)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong advances growth, improving profitability, continued reduction in NPAs, increasing focus on digital banking, retail lending, and cross-selling opportunities are supporting earnings growth, improving return ratios, and creating scope for sustainable business expansion.
- Key metrics: P/E: 8.50, 52-week high: ₹54.86, volume: ₹313.74 crore
- Technical analysis: Flat base pattern breakout
- Risk factors: Margin pressure from rising deposit costs and intense competition may impact net interest margins, while any slowdown in credit quality improvement or stress in MSME and retail portfolios could lead to higher provisioning requirements.
- Buy: ₹53–54
- Target price: ₹63 in two to three days
- Stop loss: ₹50
Buy: Karur Vysya Bank Limited (current price: ₹369)
- Why it’s recommended: Healthy advances growth, particularly in the Retail, Agriculture, and MSME segments, along with strong asset quality and profitability, is supported by an expanding branch network, rising CASA deposits, and digital product initiatives.
- Key metrics: P/E: 11.62, 52-week high: ₹376.25, volume: ₹514.66 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup base breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on sustained deposit mobilisation to support faster loan growth could pressure funding costs and margins, while exposure to MSME, agricultural, and gold-loan portfolios may increase asset-quality risks during adverse economic cycles.
- Buy at: ₹365–371
- Target price: ₹420 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹350
How the Nifty 50 performed on 19 October
Nifty 50 opened on a flat-to-mildly-positive note but could not hold above 23,150, and profit booking set in soon after it tested the intraday high. The index opened at 23,150.85, touched a high of 23,175.25, a low of 22,845.00, and closed at 22,888.95, down 257.20 points or 1.11%. The day's low came very close to testing the 21-DMA (22,843), while the bearish candle erased the previous session's gains, resembling a bearish engulfing pattern. JSW Steel (+2.06%), ONGC (+1.35%), and SBIN (+1.15%) led the gainers, while Axis Bank (−4.19%), TMPV (−3.09%), and Infosys (−2.63%) were the top losers. Breadth was weak, with 41 of the 50 constituents closing lower.
On the daily chart, the RSI is at 47.72, still above its average of 36.13 after recovering from the oversold zone near 25 in early October. However, it turned lower today after briefly crossing 50, which suggests the recovery's momentum is fading. The MACD (−185.04) remains above its signal line (−273.79) with a positive histogram (88.75), so the bullish crossover is intact, though both lines are still below zero. No clear divergence is visible. The moving averages remain in bearish alignment, with the 21-DMA below the 50-, 100-, and 200-DMAs, indicating that the broader trend remains corrective and rallies are likely to encounter selling pressure.
Immediate support is at 22,840–22,845, where the day's low meets the 21-DMA. A close below it could take the index toward 22,500 and then to 22,150–22,200, where the October lows formed. On the upside, 23,175 is the first hurdle, followed by the 50-DMA (23,514) and the 100-DMA (23,742). Q2 FY27 results are the main driver. Private banks fell on margin compression, with HDFC Bank's NIM at 3.16% and Axis Bank's at 3.36%. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Infosys were the top losers. We expect consolidation between 22,800 and 23,500 in the coming sessions, with a negative bias while the index trades below the 50-DMA.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank index opened mildly negative and briefly attempted to move higher, but profit booking emerged near the intraday high as private lenders came under pressure after their Q2 FY27 results. The index opened at 55,827.45, touched a high of 55,883.70, a low of 55,331.10, and closed at 55,488.10, down 355.90 points or 0.64%. The low almost exactly tested the 21-DMA (55,331), and the long lower shadow shows buyers defending it. PSU lenders Union Bank (+5.25%), PNB (+4.82%), and Bank of Baroda (+3.39%) led the gainers. Axis Bank (−4.19%), HDFC Bank (−2.31%), and ICICI Bank (−1.15%) were the biggest losers, while SBIN (+1.15%) cushioned the fall.
On the daily chart, RSI is at 48.25, still above its average of 41.80 after rising from the oversold zone near 32 in early October. However, it turned lower today, just below the 50 mark, suggests it is losing momentum. MACD (−244.50) remains above its signal line (−408.33) with a positive histogram (163.83), so the bullish crossover is intact, but both lines are still below zero. No clear divergence is visible. The 50 DMA sits below the 200 DMA, and price trades under the 50-, 100-, and 200-DMA, so the broader structure stays corrective despite the short-term improvement.
Immediate support lies at 55,330, where the day's low meets the 21-DMA. A close below it could drag the index toward 54,800, then the 54,000–54,200 zone, which is the early-October swing low. On the upside, the 56,430–56,910 band, where the 50-, 100-, and 200-DMA converge, is a strong resistance cluster. News flow is mixed. PSU Banks rallied after PNB's Q2 beat, while private banks fell on margin compression: HDFC Bank's NIM slipped to 3.16% and Axis Bank's to 3.36%. Nifty 50 were also down more than 1% in the afternoon. We expect range-bound trade between 55,300 and 56,400 in the coming sessions, with only a decisive close above 56,910 signaling a trend reversal.
About MarketSmith India: MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.