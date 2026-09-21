Stock recommendations for 21 September from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 extended its recovery and closed at 23,346.40, up 0.33%, holding above 23,116 for the third consecutive session. This prompted a shift in the market status to a rally attempt. Price action shows an initial rebound after the recent sharp decline. However, the broader trend remains weak, with the index trading below its key moving averages and the previously breached rising trendline. The RSI improved to 33.66 from oversold territory. It moved above its signal average, indicating an early recovery in momentum, though it remains below the neutral 50 mark and therefore does not yet signal a decisive momentum reversal. Meanwhile, the MACD remains below its signal line and in negative territory, reflecting continued bearish momentum.