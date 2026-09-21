Stock recommendations for 21 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended mixed on Friday, with Nifty 50 edging higher for a second straight session. At the same time, Sensex stayed nearly flat, as strong domestic macro cues offset lingering global rate concerns. The index rose 75.80 points, or 0.33%, to close at 23,346.40, while Sensex slipped 19.63 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 74,294.96.
Stock market recap: Indian equities ended mixed on Friday, with Nifty 50 edging higher for a second straight session. At the same time, Sensex stayed nearly flat, as strong domestic macro cues offset lingering global rate concerns. The index rose 75.80 points, or 0.33%, to close at 23,346.40, while Sensex slipped 19.63 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 74,294.96.
Capital goods, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Banking stocks led the gains, while IT, Consumer Durables, and FMCG lagged. Nestle India fell after facing regulatory action over its baby-food products. Sentiment got a lift after Moody's raised India's FY27 growth forecast to 7% from 6%, citing the economy's resilience despite the West Asia conflict.
Capital goods, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Banking stocks led the gains, while IT, Consumer Durables, and FMCG lagged. Nestle India fell after facing regulatory action over its baby-food products. Sentiment got a lift after Moody's raised India's FY27 growth forecast to 7% from 6%, citing the economy's resilience despite the West Asia conflict.
However, elevated crude oil prices and a hawkish US Federal Reserve stance kept some pressure on the rupee and foreign flows. Life-insurance stocks also gained on expectations of lower commission payouts. Market breadth stayed strong for a second consecutive day, with 2,388 stocks advancing, 1,154 stocks declining, and 111 remaining unchanged. This reflects broad-based buying interest even as global uncertainties kept investors selectively cautious.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Electronics Mart India Limited (current price: ₹196)
- Why it’s recommended: Geographic Expansion: Rapid footprint scaling into high-potential northern markets like Delhi-NCR, Western UP, and West Bengal helps diversify its core revenue base beyond South India. Robust Consumption Demand: High same-store sales growth (SSSG) driven by premiumization trends and a surge in demand for cooling appliances like air conditioners during hotter summer seasons.
- Key metrics: P/E: 36.31, 52-week high: ₹202.86, volume: ₹310.92 crore
- Technical analysis: Flat base pattern breakout
- Risk factors: High Geographic and Regional Concentration: The vast majority of its existing retail stores remain concentrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, leaving operations vulnerable to localized economic downturns. Intense Competition and E-commerce Threat: Facing stiff margin pressures and market share rivalry from unlisted physical giants (Croma, Reliance Digital) as well as rapidly growing e-commerce platforms.
- Buy: ₹194–197
- Target price: ₹230 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹185
Buy: Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (current price: ₹808)
- Why it’s recommended: Deepening EV and Tech Diversification: Strong traction from an extensive order book focused on Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) programs, traction motors, and new technologies like ADAS. Strategic Inorganic Diversification: Recent expansion into the railway equipment sector through the acquisition of Escorts Kubota’s railway division opens an entirely new non-automotive revenue stream.
- Key metrics: P/E:67.69, 52-week high: ₹844.00, volume: ₹338.05 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Global Macro and EV Supply Chain Headwinds: High exposure to international markets makes the company susceptible to global EV adoption slowdowns and supply disruptions, such as China's rare earth magnet export bans. Customer and Industry Concentration Risk: Over-reliance on a few primary original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for revenue generation, coupled with high absolute dependence on cyclical automotive sector trends.
- Buy at: ₹800–812
- Target price: ₹880 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹778
Nifty 50 recap
On Friday, 18 September, Indian equities ended on a positive note, with Nifty 50 closing at 23,346.40, up 75.80 points or 0.33%, after trading between 23,286.60 and 23,389.15 during the session. The broader market showed strong participation, with 2,388 stocks advancing, 1,154 stocks declining, and 111 remaining unchanged. This resulted in an advance-decline ratio of roughly 2.1:1 and indicating healthy underlying breadth. On the sectoral front, Metals (+1.51%), Media (+1.34%), Realty (+1.19%), and Oil & Gas (+0.84%) led the gains. On the other hand, IT (-1.03%) was the major laggard. TCS was among the notable drags on technology stocks. Financial services, PSU Banks, and Pharma also finished higher. Sentiment received support from some cooling in crude oil prices, although elevated oil levels and geopolitical tensions remained important macro risks.
Nifty 50 extended its recovery and closed at 23,346.40, up 0.33%, holding above 23,116 for the third consecutive session. This prompted a shift in the market status to a rally attempt. Price action shows an initial rebound after the recent sharp decline. However, the broader trend remains weak, with the index trading below its key moving averages and the previously breached rising trendline. The RSI improved to 33.66 from oversold territory. It moved above its signal average, indicating an early recovery in momentum, though it remains below the neutral 50 mark and therefore does not yet signal a decisive momentum reversal. Meanwhile, the MACD remains below its signal line and in negative territory, reflecting continued bearish momentum.
Nifty 50 closed above 23,116 for three consecutive sessions, indicating some stabilization after the recent corrective phase. However, the near-term technical setup remains cautious. On the downside, a sustained and decisive break below 23,100–23,000 could reinforce bearish momentum and extend the ongoing correction toward 22,700. Conversely, any near-term recovery is likely to encounter initial resistance in 23,500–23,600.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Bank Nifty rebounded on Friday, snapping the previous session's fall as banking stocks tracked the broader market's positive momentum. The index rose 302.95 points, or 0.54%, to close at 56,358.70, outperforming Nifty 50's 0.33% gain. HDFC Bank led the recovery gaining nearly 2%, reversing course after Thursday's decline, while SBI and Punjab National Bank also added to the upside. ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank lagged the broader move, capping some of the index's gains. The rebound in financials came even as global rate concerns lingered after the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike earlier this week. Sentiment was supported instead by Moody's upgrade of India's FY27 growth forecast to 7%, reinforcing confidence in the domestic earnings and credit-growth outlook for lenders. Elevated crude oil prices remained a watch point for the broader market.
Nifty Bank staged a modest rebound, closing at 56,358.70, up 0.54%, after recovering from an intraday low of 56,073.55. Despite the positive close, the broader price structure remains subdued, with the index trading below its key short- and medium-term moving averages following the recent breakdown from its consolidation phase. Price action indicates an early attempt at stabilization, although a stronger follow-through is required to establish a meaningful reversal in the prevailing trend. The RSI stands at 42.75, below both the neutral 50 mark and its signal average of 43.12, suggesting momentum remain relatively weak despite the latest recovery. Meanwhile, the MACD remains negative and below its signal line, confirming that bearish momentum is still dominant.
Immediate support for Nifty Bank is placed around 55,700. A sustained break below this level could intensify selling pressure and drag the index towards 55,350, followed by 55,000. On the upside, immediate resistance is around 57,000, while 57,400 remains the next key hurdle.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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