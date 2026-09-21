Stock recommendations for 21 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended mixed on Friday, with Nifty 50 edging higher for a second straight session. At the same time, Sensex stayed nearly flat, as strong domestic macro cues offset lingering global rate concerns. The index rose 75.80 points, or 0.33%, to close at 23,346.40, while Sensex slipped 19.63 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 74,294.96.