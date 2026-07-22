Stock recommendations for 22 July from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 continues to trade in a consolidation phase while holding firmly above its 21-DMA, indicating that the short-term bullish structure remains intact despite the lack of strong directional momentum. The RSI is around 54, remaining above the neutral 50 mark, indicates healthy momentum without entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory, although the histogram has flattened and the signal lines are moving closer together, indicating that bullish momentum has moderated but has not reversed.