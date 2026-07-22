Stock recommendations for 22 July from MarketSmith India

The Sensex ended 238 points, or 0.31%, lower at 77,470.11, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,187.70, falling 51 points, or 0.21%. The mid and small-cap segments continued their outperformance on expectations of healthy Q1 earnings. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose by 0.30%, while the Smallcap 100 index climbed 0.53%.