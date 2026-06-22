Stock recommendations for 22 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark indices snapped a five-session winning streak on Friday as information technology stocks slumped after Accenture cut its revenue growth outlook. Sentiment was also hit by weak global cues, renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and geopolitical uncertainty.
The Sensex fell 607 points, or 0.78%, to close at 76,802.90, while the Nifty 50 declined 154.9 points, or 0.64%, to 24,013.10.
Both indices saw steeper losses intraday, with the Sensex dropping more than 900 points below 76,500 and the Nifty slipping over 200 points below 23,950. The decline followed a nearly 5% rally over the previous five sessions.
Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.22% and 0.42%, respectively.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT was the biggest laggard, tumbling more than 3.6%. Nifty Auto, Bank, and Oil & Gas also ended lower, while Media, Pharma, Healthcare and Chemicals closed in positive territory.