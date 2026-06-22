Stock recommendations for 22 June from MarketSmith India

Momentum indicators continue to reflect strength. The RSI stands near 67.8 and remains above its signal line, indicating firm bullish momentum, though it is approaching overbought territory. The MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line above the signal line, confirming an ongoing bullish crossover. Expanding positive histogram bars further reinforce the underlying strength. Together, RSI and MACD suggest that buying interest remains intact despite short-term profit booking, though traders should watch for any negative divergence near resistance levels.