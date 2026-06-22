Stock recommendations for 22 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark indices snapped a five-session winning streak on Friday as information technology stocks slumped after Accenture cut its revenue growth outlook. Sentiment was also hit by weak global cues, renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and geopolitical uncertainty.
Stock market recap: Benchmark indices snapped a five-session winning streak on Friday as information technology stocks slumped after Accenture cut its revenue growth outlook. Sentiment was also hit by weak global cues, renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and geopolitical uncertainty.
The Sensex fell 607 points, or 0.78%, to close at 76,802.90, while the Nifty 50 declined 154.9 points, or 0.64%, to 24,013.10.
The Sensex fell 607 points, or 0.78%, to close at 76,802.90, while the Nifty 50 declined 154.9 points, or 0.64%, to 24,013.10.
Both indices saw steeper losses intraday, with the Sensex dropping more than 900 points below 76,500 and the Nifty slipping over 200 points below 23,950. The decline followed a nearly 5% rally over the previous five sessions.
Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.22% and 0.42%, respectively.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT was the biggest laggard, tumbling more than 3.6%. Nifty Auto, Bank, and Oil & Gas also ended lower, while Media, Pharma, Healthcare and Chemicals closed in positive territory.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd (current price: ₹1,877)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in wealth management, asset-light business model, recurring fee-based revenue, growing HNI client base, strong AUM growth potential, limited dependence on market broking, high-margin business profile, consistent profitability growth, strong cash flow generation, debt-free balance sheet, scalable distribution model, increasing financialization of savings, strong brand in wealth management, healthy return ratios, and long-term structural growth opportunity.
- Key metrics: P/E: 75.44, 52-week high: ₹1,887.00, volume: ₹173.08
- Technical analysis: Flat base pattern breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on equity market sentiment, market downturn affecting AUM growth, competition from large wealth managers, client retention challenges, regulatory changes in financial services, revenue linked to market performance, dependence on HNI segment growth, margin pressure from competitive pricing, key employee retention risk, slower net inflows during weak markets, concentration in wealth management business, technology and cybersecurity risks, economic slowdown affecting investments, valuation risk after strong re-rating, and earnings volatility during prolonged bear markets.
- Buy: ₹1,858–1,886
- Target price: ₹2,120 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,770
Buy: Adani Power Ltd (current price: ₹231)
- Why it’s recommended: Largest private thermal power producer, beneficiary of rising power demand, strong operating scale, long-term power purchase agreements, capacity expansion opportunities, improving plant utilization levels, strategic presence across key regions, beneficiary of industrial growth, strong cash flow generation potential, growing power demand from data centers, operational efficiency improvements, acquired assets supporting growth, beneficiary of infrastructure expansion, strong execution capabilities, and potential deleveraging benefits.
- Key metrics: P/E: 34.28, 52-week high: ₹254.20, volume: ₹1,068.75 crore
- Technical analysis: 21-EMA Shakeout
- Risk factors: High dependence on thermal power, coal price volatility, environmental and ESG concerns, regulatory and tariff risks, dependence on fuel availability, rising renewable energy competition, high capital-intensive business model, interest rate and refinancing risks, counterparty payment delays, policy changes affecting power sector, commodity price fluctuations, project execution and integration risks, economic slowdown affecting power demand, group-related perception risks, and earnings volatility from fuel costs.
- Buy at: ₹229–232
- Target price: ₹270 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹219
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equities ended lower on Friday, with the Nifty 50 falling 154.90 points, or 0.64%, to close at 24,013.10, as sentiment stayed broadly weak across the market. The index moved in a range of 23,901.90–24,047.20 and saw sharp intraday swings before recovering from the day’s lows in late trade.
Market breadth was decisively negative, with 176 stocks advancing, 1,523 declining, and 117 unchanged, underscoring broad-based selling pressure beyond the benchmark indices.
Sector-wise, information technology was the biggest drag, with the Nifty IT index falling 3.65%. Realty (-1.01%), Oil & Gas (-1.18%), Auto (-0.61%), Financial Services (-0.50%) and Private Banks (-0.50%) also ended in the red. Defensive pockets offered some support, with Pharma (+0.73%) and Healthcare (+0.74%) outperforming, while Metals (+0.08%) and Media (+0.10%) closed marginally higher. The sharp fall in technology stocks weighed heavily on the benchmarks, even as buying interest in defensives helped limit broader losses.
Technically, the index formed a bearish candle after failing to sustain higher levels, though it continues to trade within the broader recovery structure seen over recent sessions. Profit booking emerged near the 100-day moving average (100-DMA), which acted as a dynamic resistance and capped upside momentum.
Despite the day’s decline, momentum indicators remain constructive. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 57.8, holding above its signal line and comfortably above the neutral 50 mark, suggesting underlying buying strength. The MACD also remains in positive territory, with the MACD line above the signal line, indicating an ongoing bullish crossover and improving medium-term momentum.
The Nifty 50 faced resistance near the 100-DMA but managed to close above the psychologically important 24,000 mark, signalling resilience despite intraday selling pressure. The near-term bias remains constructive, and a decisive breakout with a sustained close above 24,000–24,100 could strengthen the bullish setup and extend the recovery towards 24,350–24,600.
On the downside, 23,800–23,650 remains a key support band, and its ability to hold will be crucial in sustaining the current positive momentum.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened on a weak note at 57,754.95 and saw profit booking after testing higher levels during the session. The index touched an intraday high of 57,804.90 and a low of 57,464.55 before settling at 57,685.75, down 278.05 points, or 0.48%.
Despite the decline, it held above its short-term moving averages, indicating that underlying sentiment remains constructive. The recent rally from April lows continues to support the broader recovery structure. On the charts, the index is gradually forming a higher-high and higher-low pattern, while the current pullback near the 200-DMA suggests consolidation rather than a trend reversal. Banking sector leadership remains key for sustaining the broader market uptrend.
Momentum indicators continue to reflect strength. The RSI stands near 67.8 and remains above its signal line, indicating firm bullish momentum, though it is approaching overbought territory. The MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line above the signal line, confirming an ongoing bullish crossover. Expanding positive histogram bars further reinforce the underlying strength. Together, RSI and MACD suggest that buying interest remains intact despite short-term profit booking, though traders should watch for any negative divergence near resistance levels.
On the technical front, immediate support is placed at 57,400–57,450, followed by a stronger base near 57,000, which also aligns with the 200-DMA. A decisive break below these levels could open the door to short-term weakness toward 56,400. On the upside, resistance is seen at 57,900–58,000, followed by the psychological 58,500 mark.
The index has recently reclaimed its 10-, 21- and 50-DMAs, underscoring an improving market structure. The near-term bias remains cautiously positive as long as Nifty Bank sustains above 57,000. Stable domestic liquidity, expectations of steady credit growth, and improving technical breadth could support further upside, while a breakout above 58,000 may pave the way toward 58,500–59,000 in the near term.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.