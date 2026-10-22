Stock recommendations for 22 October from MarketSmith India

The RSI is at 43.51 after turning lower from near 52 and slipping back below the 50 midline, indicates momentum moving in favor of the bears. It is still slightly above its signal average of 42.83, so the downturn is not yet decisive. The MACD line at -258.91 stays above the signal line at -378.44, so the earlier bullish crossover is intact. But both lines are below zero, and the histogram (+119.54) has started to flatten, which means upward momentum is fading. The index trades below its 21-, 50-, 100-, and 200-SMAs, and the 50-SMA has slipped below both the 100- and 200-SMAs. That confirms a weak medium-term trend, so rallies are likely to meet selling.