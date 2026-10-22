Stock recommendations for 22 October from MarketSmith India

Indian equities gave up a strong opening and ended lower on Wednesday, the first session after the Dussehra holiday, as heavy selling in midcap and smallcap stocks overshadowed IT gains. Nifty 50 fell 77.60 points, or 0.34%, to close at 22,811.35, after rising to 23,120.90 in early trade, while Sensex slipped 143.21 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 73,709.69.
Sentiment was upbeat at the open as positive global cues and the launch of the Jio Platforms IPO, expected to be India's largest, encouraged buying. However, investors booked profits at higher levels, while Brent crude remained above $110 per barrel amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, keeping market sentiment cautious.