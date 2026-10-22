Stock recommendations for 22 October from MarketSmith India

Indian equities gave up a strong opening and ended lower on Wednesday, the first session after the Dussehra holiday, as heavy selling in midcap and smallcap stocks overshadowed IT gains. Nifty 50 fell 77.60 points, or 0.34%, to close at 22,811.35, after rising to 23,120.90 in early trade, while Sensex slipped 143.21 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 73,709.69.