Stock recommendations for 22 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Monday, with the Sensex gaining 564 points and the Nifty rising for a fourth consecutive session, supported by easing crude oil prices, fresh foreign fund inflows and gains in global equities.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 564.03 points, or 0.76%, to settle at 74,858.99, its highest level in more than a week. It rose as much as 692.44 points, or 0.93%, to 74,987.40 during the day.
The 50-share NSE Nifty rose for a fourth straight session, gaining 67.90 points, or 0.29%, to close at 23,414.30.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, UltraTech Cement was the top gainer, rising 4.11%. HCL Technologies, Eternal, Titan, ITC and Tech Mahindra were also among the prominent gainers.
Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corp., Infosys, and Adani Ports were among the laggards.