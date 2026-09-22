Stock recommendations for 22 September from MarketSmith India

Momentum indicators showed tentative improvement. The RSI rose to 37.54 and moved above its average of 32.54, suggesting that the index recovered from near-oversold conditions. However, the RSI remains well below 50, indicating that sellers continue to maintain the broader momentum advantage. MACD stayed negative, with the MACD line at −244.93 below the signal line at −208.91. The histogram remained negative at −36.01, confirming an ongoing bearish setup. Nevertheless, the shrinking negative histogram suggests that downward momentum is gradually losing intensity. A bullish MACD crossover has not yet emerged, while no decisive positive divergence is visible on the daily chart.