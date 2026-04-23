Stock recommendations for 23 April from MarketSmith India

On the technical front, the index is approaching a key supply zone, with immediate resistance in the 24,700–24,800 range, followed by a stronger hurdle near 25,000, aligned with the confluence of the 100-day EMA. On the downside, immediate support lies in the 24,000–23,950 zone, which is likely to act as a near-term cushion. A breach below this band could open further downside toward 23,500, a level that previously served as a base during the recent corrective phase.