Stock recommendations for 23 February from MarketSmith India

Immediate support is placed near the 21-DMA around 60,100, which has been acting as a short-term cushion during minor pullbacks, followed by stronger support near the 50-DMA around 59,700. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the recent swing high zone around 61,350–61,500, where consolidation may emerge before a decisive breakout. A sustained move above this zone could open the door for further upside toward higher levels. Overall, the near-term outlook remains positive, supported by improving momentum and strong participation, with the index likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as key support levels hold.