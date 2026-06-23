Stock recommendations for 23 June from MarketSmith India

Immediate resistance is placed near 58,000–58,200, followed by 59,000 and then the psychological 60,000 zone. On the downside, support is seen near 57,720, followed by the 200 DMA at 57,063.94 and the 10 SMA at 56,795.25. A sustained close above 58,200 could extend the rally toward 59,000–60,000 over the coming sessions. However, given RSI’s elevated reading, minor profit booking near resistance would be normal. Recent market cues remain supportive for financials, with banking and financial stocks benefiting from RBI-linked liquidity and deposit-related measures. On the other hand, broader Indian equities have also traded firm despite geopolitical risks.