Stock recommendations for 23 June from MarketSmith India

Capitalizing on positive global cues, Nifty 50 advanced 89.80 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 24,102.90, while BSE Sensex mirrored this strength to close higher. Market sentiment was firmly positive, with a strong advance-decline ratio of 2,149 gainers against 1,206 decliners. On the sectoral front, Nifty Pharma (+1.24%) and Nifty Media (+1.42%) spearheaded the rally, alongside a noticeable rebound in IT and Oil & Gas heavyweights like Reliance Industries. Conversely, defensive plays faced mild profit-taking, dragging the FMCG (-0.41%) and Consumer Durables (-0.55%) indices lower.