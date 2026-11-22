Indian equities shrugged off a global selloff in AI stocks on Friday, recovering sharply from a weak start and extending gains for a second consecutive session. Nifty 50 also posted its highest closing level in about ten months. The index rose 286.30 points, or 1.12%, to close at 25,800.60, after swinging more than 450 points from the day's low, while Sensex climbed 894.15 points, or 1.08%, to 83,915.90.
Stock recommendations for 23 November from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 23 November. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Indian equities shrugged off a global selloff in AI stocks on Friday, recovering sharply from a weak start and extending gains for a second consecutive session. Nifty 50 also posted its highest closing level in about ten months. The index rose 286.30 points, or 1.12%, to close at 25,800.60, after swinging more than 450 points from the day's low, while Sensex climbed 894.15 points, or 1.08%, to 83,915.90.
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