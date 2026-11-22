How did Nifty Bank perform?

Bank Nifty delivered a standout performance on Friday, surging 1,572.20 points, or 2.49%, to close at a fresh record high of 64,635.20, crossing 64,000 for the first time. The index recovered sharply from a weak, gap-down start triggered by a global selloff in AI stocks, and ended near its day's high of 64,680.80. Strong foreign buying and a firmer rupee, which strengthened past 93 against the dollar, led the rally in lenders. IndusInd Bank was the top performer, jumping about 8.6%, followed by Axis Bank, which rose about 4.7%. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank gained about 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively, while ICICI Bank added about 1.9%. Among state-run lenders, Union Bank of India rose about 4.2%, and Canara Bank about 2.1%. However, SBI, Bank of Baroda, and PNB posted modest gains of under 1%. Every major lender in the index ended higher.