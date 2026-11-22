Indian equities shrugged off a global selloff in AI stocks on Friday, recovering sharply from a weak start and extending gains for a second consecutive session. Nifty 50 also posted its highest closing level in about ten months. The index rose 286.30 points, or 1.12%, to close at 25,800.60, after swinging more than 450 points from the day's low, while Sensex climbed 894.15 points, or 1.08%, to 83,915.90.
Indian equities shrugged off a global selloff in AI stocks on Friday, recovering sharply from a weak start and extending gains for a second consecutive session. Nifty 50 also posted its highest closing level in about ten months. The index rose 286.30 points, or 1.12%, to close at 25,800.60, after swinging more than 450 points from the day's low, while Sensex climbed 894.15 points, or 1.08%, to 83,915.90.
For the week, it gained about 2.6%, marking its fourth consecutive weekly advance. Relentless foreign buying, record inflows into Indian equities this month, and a rupee that strengthened to 92.67 against the dollar powered the rebound. Banking stocks led the charge, with Bank Nifty surging 2.5% to a fresh record high above 64,600, while IT stocks rallied more than 2%.
Metals, Consumer Durables, Oil and Gas, and PSU Banks lagged. Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank, and Max Healthcare were the top gainers. Meanwhile, Titan, Tata Steel, and NTPC led the decline. However, market breadth was weak, with 1,414 stocks advancing against 2,205 declining, signalling narrow rally.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Persistent Systems Limited (current price: ₹6,124)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong growth in AI, cloud transformation, and platform engineering services, supported by deep partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, and Google Cloud, driving higher digital engineering revenues. Sustained large-deal wins and acquisitions-led capability expansion are enhancing client mining opportunities across healthcare, banking, and software product verticals.
- Key metrics: P/E: 52.14, 52-week high: ₹6,599.00, volume: ₹1,095.34 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base pattern breakout
- Risk factors: High dependence on North American technology spending exposes growth to discretionary IT budget cuts and macroeconomic slowdowns. Margin pressure from wage inflation, talent retention costs, and integration risks associated with acquisitions could impact profitability.
- Buy: ₹6,063–6,155
- Target price: ₹7,000 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹5,750
Buy: The Federal Bank Limited (current price: ₹374)
- Why it’s recommended: Consistent retail and SME loan expansion, coupled with increasing digital banking adoption, is supporting healthy credit growth and customer acquisition. Improving fee income streams and a granular deposit franchise strengthen earnings stability and support long-term return ratios.
- Key metrics: P/E: 17.38, 52-week high: ₹374.30, volume: ₹322.24 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup base pattern breakout
- Risk factors: Any deterioration in asset quality, particularly across retail, SME, and unsecured lending segments, could increase credit costs. Intense competition from large private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank may pressure loan growth and margins.
- Buy at: ₹370–375
- Target price: ₹420 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹357
Nifty 50 recap: 20 November
Indian equity markets witnessed a strong rebound on Friday, November 20, 2026, with Nifty 50 surging 286.30 points (1.12%) to close at 25,800.60, supported by robust buying in Banking, Financial Services, and IT stocks. The benchmark opened at 25,368.00, touched an intraday low of 25,345.20, and rallied to a high of 25,808.80, clsoing near the day's peak.
Sectoral performance was led by Nifty Private Bank (+3.01%), Realty (+1.71%), Financial Services (+1.66%), IT (+1.30%), and PSU Bank (+1.23%), while Media (-1.68%), Consumer Durables (-0.40%), and Metal (-0.23%) underperformed. Despite the sharp benchmark rally, broader market participation remained weak, with 1,414 stocks advancing, 2,205 stocks declining, and 119 remaining unchanged, translating into an advance-decline ratio of 0.64, indicating selective buying concentrated in heavyweight stocks.
Nifty 50 witnessed strong bullish momentum, forming a strong bullish candlestick and ending near its intraday high, reflecting sustained buying interest. The index continues to exhibit a sharp V-shaped recovery, with successive higher-highs and higher-lows reinforcing the prevailing upward trend. The recent price action also indicates a decisive breakout above the short-term descending trendline, confirming a positive shift in market structure. Furthermore, the index is trading comfortably above its key moving averages, strengthening the broader bullish outlook.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 78.13, indicating strong upward momentum. However, its position in overbought territory suggests the possibility of near-term consolidation or profit-booking. Meanwhile, the MACD remains firmly positive, with the MACD line positioned above the signal line and both trending upward, confirming sustained bullish momentum.
The index staged a decisive breakout above 25,400–25,500 and closed above this key resistance area, reinforcing the prevailing bullish momentum. Sustained trading above 25,400 could pave the way for further upside momentum toward 25,900–26,000, where the index may encounter selling pressure and profit-booking at higher levels. On the downside, 25,100–25,000 remains a crucial near-term support area.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Bank Nifty delivered a standout performance on Friday, surging 1,572.20 points, or 2.49%, to close at a fresh record high of 64,635.20, crossing 64,000 for the first time. The index recovered sharply from a weak, gap-down start triggered by a global selloff in AI stocks, and ended near its day's high of 64,680.80. Strong foreign buying and a firmer rupee, which strengthened past 93 against the dollar, led the rally in lenders. IndusInd Bank was the top performer, jumping about 8.6%, followed by Axis Bank, which rose about 4.7%. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank gained about 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively, while ICICI Bank added about 1.9%. Among state-run lenders, Union Bank of India rose about 4.2%, and Canara Bank about 2.1%. However, SBI, Bank of Baroda, and PNB posted modest gains of under 1%. Every major lender in the index ended higher.
Bank Nifty witnessed a strong bullish rally, forming a large bullish candlestick and ending near its intraday high, reflecting aggressive buying interest. The index continues a strong upward trajectory, characterized by successive higher-highs and higher-lows, confirming a well-established bullish trend. Recent price action indicates a decisive breakout above the previous consolidation range and a sustained move beyond the descending trendline structure, signaling a significant improvement in market sentiment. The index is trading comfortably above all key moving averages, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing uptrend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 83.16, indicating exceptionally strong bullish momentum, although deeply overbought conditions raise the possibility of short-term consolidation or profit booking. Meanwhile, the MACD remains firmly bullish, with the MACD line positioned well above the signal line and an expanding positive histogram, reflecting strengthening upward momentum.
Bank Nifty extended its strong bullish momentum, scaling fresh all-time highs and entering uncharted territory, with the index closing decisively above 64,000 . The recent sharp, near-vertical rally reflects robust buying interest and sustained bullish sentiment. However, the steep pace of the advance suggests near-term consolidation or profit booking after the extended upward move. On the downside, 62,000–61,800is expected to act as immediate support, while the broader trend remains firmly positive.
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