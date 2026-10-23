Indian equities extended losses for a second straight session on Thursday as crude oil prices stayed above $110 per barrel and rising tensions in West Asia raised inflation concerns for India's oil-dependent economy. Nifty 50 fell 123.70 points, or 0.54%, to close at 22,687.65, after slipping to an intraday low of 22,554.85, while Sensex declined 460.30 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 73,249.39.
Stock recommendations for 23 October from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 23 October. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Indian equities extended losses for a second straight session on Thursday as crude oil prices stayed above $110 per barrel and rising tensions in West Asia raised inflation concerns for India's oil-dependent economy. Nifty 50 fell 123.70 points, or 0.54%, to close at 22,687.65, after slipping to an intraday low of 22,554.85, while Sensex declined 460.30 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 73,249.39.
About the Author
MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More