Stock recommendations for 23 October from MarketSmith India

The RSI (14) stands at 43.05. It slipped below its signal line at 43.48 after failing to hold above 50 last week, indicating fading momentum and a mildly bearish bias. The MACD line at −271.33 remains above its signal line at −357.02, so the early-October bullish crossover is still intact. However, the histogram at 85.69 is narrowing, and both lines are below zero, which signals a weak trend. The index trades below all four key SMAs, and the 50-SMA is below the 200-SMA, so the broader structure stays negative. A sustained RSI move above 50 is needed to confirm a trend reversal.