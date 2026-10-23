Stock recommendations for 23 October from MarketSmith India

Indian equities extended losses for a second straight session on Thursday as crude oil prices stayed above $110 per barrel and rising tensions in West Asia raised inflation concerns for India's oil-dependent economy. Nifty 50 fell 123.70 points, or 0.54%, to close at 22,687.65, after slipping to an intraday low of 22,554.85, while Sensex declined 460.30 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 73,249.39.